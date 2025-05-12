13 Dead, Several Injured In Major Road Accident In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur-Balodabazar Highway

A truck returning from a Chauthiya Chhatti event collided with a trailer near Saragaon in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district, killing 13 and injuring 12, said SP Lal Ummed Singh.

At least 13 people died and 12 others were seriously injured after a small truck full of passengers collided with a trailer near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar Road in Chhattisgarh. The accident occurred late Sunday as the group was returning from a religious ceremony called Chauthiya Chhatti, police said.

Raipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Lal Ummed Singh confirmed the tragic incident, stating that the passengers were residents of Chataud village. They had travelled to Bana Banarasi to attend a traditional Chhatti program and were on their way back home when the accident happened near Saragaon.

“Some people from village Chataud had gone to Bana Banarasi to participate in the Chhatti program. They were returning after the program was over. During this, an accident happened near Raipur-Balodabazar road. A total of 13 people have died, and 12 others have been injured,” SP Singh told ANI.

All injured individuals were quickly taken to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital for emergency medical treatment. Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the crash but initial reports suggest a possible overloading of the passenger truck and poor visibility at the time of the incident.

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene after receiving distress calls and began rescue operations immediately. Police are continuing their investigation to determine more details about the collision.

This tragic accident has raised fresh concerns over road safety on highways in the state, especially when small passenger vehicles are used for long-distance travel.

