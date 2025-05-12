Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 13 Dead, Several Injured In Major Road Accident In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur-Balodabazar Highway

13 Dead, Several Injured In Major Road Accident In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur-Balodabazar Highway

A truck returning from a Chauthiya Chhatti event collided with a trailer near Saragaon in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district, killing 13 and injuring 12, said SP Lal Ummed Singh.

13 Dead, Several Injured In Major Road Accident In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur-Balodabazar Highway


At least 13 people died and 12 others were seriously injured after a small truck full of passengers collided with a trailer near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar Road in Chhattisgarh. The accident occurred late Sunday as the group was returning from a religious ceremony called Chauthiya Chhatti, police said.

Raipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Lal Ummed Singh confirmed the tragic incident, stating that the passengers were residents of Chataud village. They had travelled to Bana Banarasi to attend a traditional Chhatti program and were on their way back home when the accident happened near Saragaon.

“Some people from village Chataud had gone to Bana Banarasi to participate in the Chhatti program. They were returning after the program was over. During this, an accident happened near Raipur-Balodabazar road. A total of 13 people have died, and 12 others have been injured,” SP Singh told ANI.

All injured individuals were quickly taken to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital for emergency medical treatment. Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the crash but initial reports suggest a possible overloading of the passenger truck and poor visibility at the time of the incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene after receiving distress calls and began rescue operations immediately. Police are continuing their investigation to determine more details about the collision.

This tragic accident has raised fresh concerns over road safety on highways in the state, especially when small passenger vehicles are used for long-distance travel.

ALSO READ: India’s Defence Tech Takes Center Stage in Standoff with Pakistan; What Are The Homegrown Companies Backing This Development?

Filed under

13 killed truck accident Chhattisgarh road accident Raipur Balodabazar crash

newsx

13 Dead, Several Injured In Major Road Accident In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur-Balodabazar Highway
newsx

Gold Prices Fall As Trade Talks Ease Investor Concerns; Spot Price Slips 2% in Asia
India names top Pakistani

India Names Pakistani Officials Who Attended Terrorist Funerals — Here’s the List
The Indian Space Research

’10 Satellites Monitoring Borders Non-Stop’: ISRO Chief Assures India’s Security Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
Pakistan confirms minor j

Pakistan Admits Fighter Jet Took Hit During Operation Sindoor
newsx

TD Bank To Close 38 Branches Across 10 US States After $3 Billion Fine, Full...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gold Prices Fall As Trade Talks Ease Investor Concerns; Spot Price Slips 2% in Asia

Gold Prices Fall As Trade Talks Ease Investor Concerns; Spot Price Slips 2% in Asia

India Names Pakistani Officials Who Attended Terrorist Funerals — Here’s the List

India Names Pakistani Officials Who Attended Terrorist Funerals — Here’s the List

’10 Satellites Monitoring Borders Non-Stop’: ISRO Chief Assures India’s Security Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

’10 Satellites Monitoring Borders Non-Stop’: ISRO Chief Assures India’s Security Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

Pakistan Admits Fighter Jet Took Hit During Operation Sindoor

Pakistan Admits Fighter Jet Took Hit During Operation Sindoor

TD Bank To Close 38 Branches Across 10 US States After $3 Billion Fine, Full List Here

TD Bank To Close 38 Branches Across 10 US States After $3 Billion Fine, Full...

Entertainment

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Netflix’s Screwballs Omits Suga, Jungkook From Military Mention? Fans Outraged As BTS’s Jin Returns to Variety Shows

Netflix’s Screwballs Omits Suga, Jungkook From Military Mention? Fans Outraged As BTS’s Jin Returns to

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani Actress Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Agreement With India

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom