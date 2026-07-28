13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Cargo Ship At Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port; FSUI Urges Evacuation

At least 13 Indian seafarers are trapped aboard a cargo ship docked at Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port. According to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), the crew of the cargo vessel is caught in a terrible, life-threatening situation following continuous attacks by the Russian military near the Black Sea port. Meanwhile, the union has urged the Indian government, vessel owners, and relevant authorities to intervene immediately and evacuate the crew.

Cargo Vessel Stranded Near Black Sea Port with 13 Indian Nationals

According to the FSUI, the cargo vessel named MV AMIR1 remains stranded at the Black Sea port. The vessel has 15 crew members on board, including 13 Indian nationals. The union emphasized that the central government, shipowners, and maritime authorities must act swiftly as the war between Russia and Ukraine intensifies every passing day, escalating the risk to the crew’s lives. The FSUI also shared a video taken from the ship showing thick smoke rising near the port.

Urgent Appeal | M.V. AMIR1

M.V. AMIR1, currently at Ukrainian port Chornomorsk with 15 crew on board, including 13 Indian seafarers, is trapped in a terrible and life-threatening situation.

Repeated drone and missile attacks are being attempted in the immediate vicinity of the… pic.twitter.com/tIIwuC9Mdk — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) July 28, 2026

Where Is the MV AMIR1 Currently Stranded?

In the video shared by the FSUI, the MV AMIR1 is currently located at the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk with all 15 crew members alive. However, the ship remains in a perilous state. The union reported that multiple missile and drone attacks have occurred near the vessel. “The crew is living under constant fear of a direct hit at any moment,” the FSUI stated.

Continuous Attacks on Commercial Vessels

A series of attacks on commercial ships near Ukraine’s southern coast has been reported over the last few weeks. Earlier, India summoned Ukraine’s Ambassador to New Delhi after the merchant vessel MV OMORFI came under attack near Odesa, claiming the life of an Indian sailor. Prior to that, another ship, the MV Golden Leo, was attacked near Odesa, resulting in the deaths of 10 crew members, including four Indian nationals.

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