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Home > India News > 13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Cargo Ship At Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port; FSUI Urges Evacuation

13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Cargo Ship At Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port; FSUI Urges Evacuation

At least 13 Indian sailors are trapped aboard the MV AMIR1 at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port. FSUI seeks urgent intervention and evacuation.

13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Cargo Ship At Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port; FSUI Urges Evacuation

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-28 23:58 IST

At least 13 Indian seafarers are trapped aboard a cargo ship docked at Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port. According to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), the crew of the cargo vessel is caught in a terrible, life-threatening situation following continuous attacks by the Russian military near the Black Sea port. Meanwhile, the union has urged the Indian government, vessel owners, and relevant authorities to intervene immediately and evacuate the crew.  

Cargo Vessel Stranded Near Black Sea Port with 13 Indian Nationals 

According to the FSUI, the cargo vessel named MV AMIR1 remains stranded at the Black Sea port. The vessel has 15 crew members on board, including 13 Indian nationals. The union emphasized that the central government, shipowners, and maritime authorities must act swiftly as the war between Russia and Ukraine intensifies every passing day, escalating the risk to the crew’s lives. The FSUI also shared a video taken from the ship showing thick smoke rising near the port.  

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Where Is the MV AMIR1 Currently Stranded?

In the video shared by the FSUI, the MV AMIR1 is currently located at the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk with all 15 crew members alive. However, the ship remains in a perilous state. The union reported that multiple missile and drone attacks have occurred near the vessel. “The crew is living under constant fear of a direct hit at any moment,” the FSUI stated.  

Continuous Attacks on Commercial Vessels

A series of attacks on commercial ships near Ukraine’s southern coast has been reported over the last few weeks. Earlier, India summoned Ukraine’s Ambassador to New Delhi after the merchant vessel MV OMORFI came under attack near Odesa, claiming the life of an Indian sailor. Prior to that, another ship, the MV Golden Leo, was attacked near Odesa, resulting in the deaths of 10 crew members, including four Indian nationals.  

Also Read: Japan Earthquake: Over 50 Injured, Residents Trapped Inside Kumamoto Shopping Mall; PM Sanae Takaichi Orders Urgent Rescue Efforts

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13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Cargo Ship At Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port; FSUI Urges Evacuation
Tags: 13 Indian sailors trapped Ukraine Chornomorsk portChornomorsk portFSUI urgent evacuation Indian sailors Ukrainehome-hero-pos-1Indian crew stranded Black Sea portMV AMIR1 trapped Indian seafarers

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13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Cargo Ship At Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port; FSUI Urges Evacuation

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13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Cargo Ship At Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port; FSUI Urges Evacuation

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13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Cargo Ship At Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port; FSUI Urges Evacuation
13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Cargo Ship At Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port; FSUI Urges Evacuation
13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Cargo Ship At Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port; FSUI Urges Evacuation
13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Cargo Ship At Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port; FSUI Urges Evacuation

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