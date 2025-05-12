Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 13 Killed In A Tragic Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh

13 Killed In A Tragic Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh

A late-night road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district left thirteen people dead, including nine women and four children, in a devastating collision between a truck and a trailer.

13 Killed In A Tragic Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh


A late-night road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district left thirteen people dead, including nine women and four children, in a devastating collision between a truck and a trailer. The tragedy occurred near Saragaon on the Raipur-Balodabazar highway on Sunday night.

The victims, residents of Chataud village, were returning from Bansari village after attending a family function. Their vehicle, a truck used for group transport, collided head-on with a trailer under unclear circumstances.

Emergency responders, including police and district officials, rushed to the scene as soon as reports of the crash emerged. The injured were immediately taken to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital in Raipur for treatment.

District Collector Gaurav Singh confirmed the casualty figures and stated that 11 others sustained injuries. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the cause of the collision. The administration is also coordinating with the families of the victims to provide support.

Also Read: Who Was Daniel Pearl? A Journalist Silenced by Terror In Pakistan In 2002

Filed under

13 Killed truck accident

newsx

Throwback! How A Granthi’s Daughter Was Forcibly Converted And Married In To Muslim Man
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists...
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kid

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife...
newsx

13 Killed In A Tragic Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh
Philadelphia Rapper LGP Q

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral...
newsx

Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi And Indian Armed Forces On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Throwback! How A Granthi’s Daughter Was Forcibly Converted And Married In To Muslim Man

Throwback! How A Granthi’s Daughter Was Forcibly Converted And Married In To Muslim Man

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists Whilst Filming This Song

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists...

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife After 20 Years

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife...

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral Freestyles Die?

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral...

Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi And Indian Armed Forces On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi And Indian Armed Forces On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Entertainment

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists Whilst Filming This Song

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife After 20 Years

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral Freestyles Die?

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral

Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi And Indian Armed Forces On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi And Indian Armed Forces On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom