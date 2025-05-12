13 Killed In A Tragic Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh

A late-night road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district left thirteen people dead, including nine women and four children, in a devastating collision between a truck and a trailer.

The victims, residents of Chataud village, were returning from Bansari village after attending a family function. Their vehicle, a truck used for group transport, collided head-on with a trailer under unclear circumstances.

Emergency responders, including police and district officials, rushed to the scene as soon as reports of the crash emerged. The injured were immediately taken to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital in Raipur for treatment.

VIDEO | Chhattisgarh: At least 13 people were killed and 12 injured after a mini-truck collided with speeding trailer truck on Raipur Baloda Bazar Road. Visuals from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital. #ChhattisgarhNews #RaipurNews

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2025

District Collector Gaurav Singh confirmed the casualty figures and stated that 11 others sustained injuries. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the cause of the collision. The administration is also coordinating with the families of the victims to provide support.

