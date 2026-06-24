13 Labourers Held Hostage, Beaten and Guarded by Pitbulls for 2 Years; Dramatic Rescue in UP

13 labourers came to UP’s Muzaffarnagar district to do work for a better life and money but little did they know that’s it’s a trap. for nearly two years, the workers were allegedly locked inside the factory, their phones and identity papers were taken away, they were served with very little food, and they got badly beaten. They also told reporters that two pitbull dogs were kept there just to discourage, or maybe stop them from trying to escape.

13 Labourers Held Hostage, Beaten and Guarded by Pitbulls

The rescued workers told the officials that they were brought to that factory about two years ago, with promises of regular wages. But once they got there, they claimed their phones and Aadhaar cards were taken away.

They also said they were not paid at all, and that the food was hardly anything. As they explained it, they got dry bread just once a day, and whenever they complained or tried to slip out they were beaten.

The workers further alleged that two pitbull dogs were kept inside the factory, basically to frighten them so they would not try running off.

Some of them added that the abuse continued for months, and even now they still have visible marks on their bodies from the alleged torture.

How Police Rescued Labourers?

A joint raid by the Labour Department, police and administration on Monday turned up what officials described as a case of bonded labour linked to the tote making factory.

The workers who were rescued came from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, different areas of Uttar Pradesh and even Nepal. They said they had been promised good wages but after they arrived at the factory, the situation was something else and for months they were tortured.

They further said that their Aadhaar cards and mobile phones were taken away, so they were cut off from their families, and even escaping became very difficult.

This whole thing came into the light, after one worker managed to run out and told the police that multiple labourers were kept inside the factory.

During the raid, officials managed to pull out workers such as Ramu, Vikram, Narayan, Sitaram, Santosh, Shivam Jatav, Jagdish, Rajhans, Sahil, Ranjeet Paswan, Dilshad, Ujjwal, and Sonu Chauhan.