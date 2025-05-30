13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Delhi’s Dabri Area, Murder Case Registered

A 13-year-old girl was found dead on the terrace of a building in Sitapuri, Delhi. Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through the Dabri area of southwest Delhi, a 13-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday afternoon. Her body was discovered inside a room located on the terrace of a third-floor building in Sitapuri.

The Delhi Police were alerted via a PCR call received at around 1:45 PM. Officers from Dabri Police Station, along with senior officials, rushed to the scene and confirmed the death of the minor.

Initial investigations ruled out any signs of sexual assault, as confirmed by police sources. However, authorities are treating the case with utmost seriousness.

A specialized Crime Team, along with forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), examined the scene to collect evidence. Their findings will be critical in determining the cause and manner of the girl’s death.

While the identity of any potential suspects or motives remains unclear, Delhi Police have registered a case of murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation is ongoing to uncover the circumstances that led to the girl’s death.

Authorities have not yet released further information about the victim or the occupants of the building. Locals are being questioned, and CCTV footage from nearby buildings is being scanned for clues.

This incident adds to growing concerns over the safety of minors in the national capital. More details are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.

