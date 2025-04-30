Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues

14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues

At least 14 people lost their lives in a devastating fire that broke out at a hotel in central Kolkata’s Mechuapatti area late Tuesday evening.

14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues


At least 14 people lost their lives in a devastating fire that broke out at a hotel in central Kolkata’s Mechuapatti area late Tuesday evening. The incident, reported around 8:15 pm, sent waves of panic across the congested neighbourhood as flames engulfed the multi-storey building.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as guests and staff attempted to escape. Several people were seen clambering out of windows and clinging to narrow ledges. Two individuals were seriously injured after leaping from the fourth floor in desperation.

Officials On Ground, Cause Under Investigation

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma confirmed the death toll. “The teams have recovered 14 bodies, and several people have been rescued. The fire has been brought under control. Rescue operation is still underway,” he said.

While the exact cause is yet to be determined, initial assessments suggest an electrical short circuit may have triggered the blaze. A special police team has been constituted to carry out a thorough investigation.

Political reactions soon followed. In a statement on social media, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar expressed grief and called for immediate aid. “I urge the state administration to immediately rescue those affected, ensure their safety, and provide them with necessary medical and humanitarian assistance,” he wrote, also stressing the need for stricter fire safety enforcement.

As rescue efforts continue, the incident has once again raised concerns over safety regulations in crowded urban pockets.

Must Read: 7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway

Filed under

Kolkata Hotel Fire

newsx

Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC
newsx

14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues
newsx

7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway
newsx

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless
newsx

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment
newsx

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC

Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC

7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway

7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally

Entertainment

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand Confirms

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After