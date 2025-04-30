14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues

At least 14 people lost their lives in a devastating fire that broke out at a hotel in central Kolkata’s Mechuapatti area late Tuesday evening.

At least 14 people lost their lives in a devastating fire that broke out at a hotel in central Kolkata’s Mechuapatti area late Tuesday evening. The incident, reported around 8:15 pm, sent waves of panic across the congested neighbourhood as flames engulfed the multi-storey building.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | A fire breaks out in a building near Falpatti Machhua. Fire tenders present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/pmCT6zeGVW — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as guests and staff attempted to escape. Several people were seen clambering out of windows and clinging to narrow ledges. Two individuals were seriously injured after leaping from the fourth floor in desperation.

Officials On Ground, Cause Under Investigation

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma confirmed the death toll. “The teams have recovered 14 bodies, and several people have been rescued. The fire has been brought under control. Rescue operation is still underway,” he said.

VIDEO | Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a hotel in central Kolkata’s Mechuapatti area on Tuesday night. At least 15 bodies have been recovered so far, Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said. Several people were seen trying to escape through the windows and narrow ledges of… pic.twitter.com/aHyws4JHLX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2025

While the exact cause is yet to be determined, initial assessments suggest an electrical short circuit may have triggered the blaze. A special police team has been constituted to carry out a thorough investigation.

Political reactions soon followed. In a statement on social media, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar expressed grief and called for immediate aid. “I urge the state administration to immediately rescue those affected, ensure their safety, and provide them with necessary medical and humanitarian assistance,” he wrote, also stressing the need for stricter fire safety enforcement.

As rescue efforts continue, the incident has once again raised concerns over safety regulations in crowded urban pockets.

