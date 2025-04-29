14 Dead In Mechuapatti Hotel Fire In Kolkata, Bodies Recovered, Confirms Police

Several people were seen escaping from windows and ledges as chaos unfolded. Emergency responders struggled with access due to the congested layout of Barabazar, one of the city's most crowded marketplaces.

Panic gripped the busy Barabazar locality in central Kolkata on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out in a building near Falpatti Machhua. The incident sparked an intense firefighting effort and a rescue operation that lasted for hours.

Casualties Reported, Fire Under Control

According to officials, the fire started around 8:30 PM in a hotel situated in the tightly packed Mechuapatti area. At least 10 fire tenders were sent to battle the flames as dense smoke filled the narrow streets.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | A fire breaks out in a building near Falpatti Machhua. Fire tenders present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/pmCT6zeGVW — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said, “This fire incident took place at around 8:15 p.m. 14 bodies have been recovered, and several people have been rescued by the teams. The fire is under control, and rescue is underway. Further investigation is underway. A special team has also been formed for the investigation.”

#WATCH | West Bengal | Manoj Kumar Verma, Kolkata Police Commissioner, says, “The teams have recovered 14 bodies, and several people have been rescued. Further investigation is underway.” pic.twitter.com/D5c6KHtqgz — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025

Several people were seen escaping from windows and ledges as chaos unfolded. Emergency responders struggled with access due to the congested layout of Barabazar, one of the city’s most crowded marketplaces.

Cause Under Probe, Short Circuit Suspected

Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire, though early reports suggest it might have been triggered by a short circuit. Local news channels reported that one individual jumped from the building in an attempt to escape but later succumbed to injuries. Police have not officially confirmed this fatality.

Rescue teams continued working into the night. The area was sealed off, and traffic was diverted to ease operations.

Manoj Kumar Verma added, “The teams have recovered 14 bodies, and several people have been rescued. Further investigation is underway.”

Separate Blaze in Dhapa Raises Concern

Just two days earlier, a major fire was reported in a warehouse in Kolkata’s Dhapa area. That blaze broke out around 11:55 AM on Saturday. At least four fire tenders were deployed to bring it under control.

While no casualties were reported in that incident, the back-to-back fires have raised alarm over fire safety standards in the city’s commercial zones. Investigations into both cases are ongoing.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Ajmer Factory Fire: Blaze Erupts At Palra Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported