Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 14 Dead In Mechuapatti Hotel Fire In Kolkata, Bodies Recovered, Confirms Police

14 Dead In Mechuapatti Hotel Fire In Kolkata, Bodies Recovered, Confirms Police

Several people were seen escaping from windows and ledges as chaos unfolded. Emergency responders struggled with access due to the congested layout of Barabazar, one of the city's most crowded marketplaces.

14 Dead In Mechuapatti Hotel Fire In Kolkata, Bodies Recovered, Confirms Police

14 Dead In Mechuapatti Hotel Fire In Kolkata, Bodies Recovered, Confirms Police


Panic gripped the busy Barabazar locality in central Kolkata on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out in a building near Falpatti Machhua. The incident sparked an intense firefighting effort and a rescue operation that lasted for hours.

Casualties Reported, Fire Under Control

According to officials, the fire started around 8:30 PM in a hotel situated in the tightly packed Mechuapatti area. At least 10 fire tenders were sent to battle the flames as dense smoke filled the narrow streets.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said, “This fire incident took place at around 8:15 p.m. 14 bodies have been recovered, and several people have been rescued by the teams. The fire is under control, and rescue is underway. Further investigation is underway. A special team has also been formed for the investigation.”

Several people were seen escaping from windows and ledges as chaos unfolded. Emergency responders struggled with access due to the congested layout of Barabazar, one of the city’s most crowded marketplaces.

Cause Under Probe, Short Circuit Suspected

Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire, though early reports suggest it might have been triggered by a short circuit. Local news channels reported that one individual jumped from the building in an attempt to escape but later succumbed to injuries. Police have not officially confirmed this fatality.

Rescue teams continued working into the night. The area was sealed off, and traffic was diverted to ease operations.

Manoj Kumar Verma added, “The teams have recovered 14 bodies, and several people have been rescued. Further investigation is underway.”

Separate Blaze in Dhapa Raises Concern

Just two days earlier, a major fire was reported in a warehouse in Kolkata’s Dhapa area. That blaze broke out around 11:55 AM on Saturday. At least four fire tenders were deployed to bring it under control.

While no casualties were reported in that incident, the back-to-back fires have raised alarm over fire safety standards in the city’s commercial zones. Investigations into both cases are ongoing.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Ajmer Factory Fire: Blaze Erupts At Palra Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported

 

Filed under

Kolkata Kolkata Police Mechuapatti Hotel Fire

newsx

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless
newsx

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment
newsx

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally
newsx

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Mark Carney On Liberal Party’s Decisive Victory In Canada
newsx

Milwaukee Judge Suspended Amid Allegations Of Aiding Man Wanted By Immigration Authorities
newsx

14 Dead In Mechuapatti Hotel Fire In Kolkata, Bodies Recovered, Confirms Police
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Mark Carney On Liberal Party’s Decisive Victory In Canada

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Mark Carney On Liberal Party’s Decisive Victory In Canada

Milwaukee Judge Suspended Amid Allegations Of Aiding Man Wanted By Immigration Authorities

Milwaukee Judge Suspended Amid Allegations Of Aiding Man Wanted By Immigration Authorities

Entertainment

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand Confirms

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After