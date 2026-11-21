An ad on the dark web stated that there was information regarding 4,000 Agniveers and was asking $500 for selling it, according to the investigation. The one who posted the ad was reportedly a 14-year-old boy.

A Posting That Made Headlines

As per the investigation, a juvenile posted an advertisement on the dark web where he mentioned that he was having the information of around 4,000 Agniveers. The amount he demanded was $500.

No report was found regarding the nature of information that was listed, which may include their names, phone numbers, service details etc. No information was found whether there was any response or purchase happened from the ad.

The Website He Was Able To Hack

According to the investigation, the boy had obtained the information by hacking the test website where the Agniveers were to register themselves for getting vacancies in other government departments.

Who Was Detained

A 14 year old boy belonging to Ballabhgarh in Haryana has been apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell. He is being interrogated as per law.

Following initial questioning, he was released back to his family. This is typical of a minor and there has been no arrest of the boy in this case as per the report.

Role Of AI Tools

It has been said that this information was collected using AI tools. The report does not mention how or which AI tools were used.

What Police Collected

This data was collected from the digital devices of the juvenile boy by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operation wing of the Special Cell called as IFSO.

Is This Information Genuine?

Now police is trying to verify if this information is actually correct. They have written to the Ministry of Home Affairs requesting the official list of Agniveers to compare the information collected from this data.

Until this verification is done, it cannot be determined if the names mentioned in the data actually belong to anyone or how many of the about 4,000 Agniveers are genuine.

A Timeline Question

One report says the teenager was questioned by investigating agencies around two months ago, and that he had uploaded files to the dark web and was looking for buyers. This suggests the case is older than the news. Police have not given a date for the detention in the report you shared.

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Who The Agniveers Are?

The Centre launched the Agnipath scheme in June 2022 to recruit personnel into the Army, Navy and Air Force for a four year tenure. Those selected are called Agniveers. They undergo military training before being posted in their services.

What Happens Next?

Will the Ministry of Home Affairs confirm that the data matches its records? How much of it is real, and who is affected? How was a test website for former Agniveers left open to a 14 year old? And will the case lead to a review of security on government recruitment portals? Further investigation is under way, police say.

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