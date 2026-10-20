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Home > India News > 14-Year-Old Son Kills 3 in Car Crash, Karnataka High Court Refuses to Drop Culpable Homicide Charges Against Father

14-Year-Old Son Kills 3 in Car Crash, Karnataka High Court Refuses to Drop Culpable Homicide Charges Against Father

Karnataka High Court refuses to quash culpable homicide charges against a father whose 14-year-old son allegedly killed three family members in a 2020 car crash, warning against allowing minors to drive.

Karnataka High Court. (AI image)
Karnataka High Court. (AI image)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 22:59 IST

A 14-year-old boy allegedly driving his father’s car killed three members of a family in a road crash. Nearly six years later, the Karnataka High Court has refused to quash culpable homicide proceedings against the boy’s father, stressing that parental responsibility cannot be ignored when a minor is allowed to drive. Justice M Nagaprasanna, in an order dated October 16, warned against treating public roads as places for underage driving. The court rejected the father’s plea to drop the charges, ruling that the circumstances surrounding the crash must be examined during trial.

14-Year-Old Behind the Wheel, Three Family Members Dead

The tragedy took place in December 2020 on the Old Bengaluru-Mysuru Road. The boy, who was at the wheel of a Volkswagen Vento borrowed from his father by the latter’s employer, is accused of hitting and killing a couple along with their five-year-old kid. The deaths led to criminal prosecution of the boy’s father, Nadeem-Ur-Rehman, who petitioned the High Court in light of the trial court’s decision to deny his discharge.

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Why the Father Wanted the Culpable Homicide Charges Dropped

Rehman sought to quash charges under Section 304 Part-II of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with other alleged traffic violations.

His defence argued that the boy had taken the vehicle without his father’s knowledge or permission. The counsel also maintained that the incident could, at most, be treated as rashness or negligence rather than culpable homicide.

Court Rejects Plea, Issues Stern Warning on Underage Driving

The prosecution opposed the petition, claiming there was material suggesting that Rehman had handed the car keys to his son and allowed him to drive on previous occasions.

Rejecting the plea, Justice Nagaprasanna observed, “The steering wheel of a motor vehicle cannot become a plaything in the hands of a child, nor can a public road become the playground for such indulgence.”

The court added that a parent who knowingly gives car keys to a minor cannot “retreat behind the minority of that child when the adventure ends in catastrophe”.

Karnataka’s Minor Road Accidents Raise Concern

It was stated by the High Court that the issue of whether the father’s behaviour amounted to negligence or contained criminal knowledge was for determination during the trial. Referring to data pertaining to the year 2025-26, it is observed that 751 cases relating to minors occurred in Karnataka, and it ranked sixth among the states in India.

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14-Year-Old Son Kills 3 in Car Crash, Karnataka High Court Refuses to Drop Culpable Homicide Charges Against Father
Tags: 3 Deathscourt-rulingFatal CrashFather ChargedHC Verdictkarnataka newsMinor Driverroad accidentShocking CaseUnderage Driving

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14-Year-Old Son Kills 3 in Car Crash, Karnataka High Court Refuses to Drop Culpable Homicide Charges Against Father

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14-Year-Old Son Kills 3 in Car Crash, Karnataka High Court Refuses to Drop Culpable Homicide Charges Against Father
14-Year-Old Son Kills 3 in Car Crash, Karnataka High Court Refuses to Drop Culpable Homicide Charges Against Father
14-Year-Old Son Kills 3 in Car Crash, Karnataka High Court Refuses to Drop Culpable Homicide Charges Against Father
14-Year-Old Son Kills 3 in Car Crash, Karnataka High Court Refuses to Drop Culpable Homicide Charges Against Father
14-Year-Old Son Kills 3 in Car Crash, Karnataka High Court Refuses to Drop Culpable Homicide Charges Against Father

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