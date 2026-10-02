14-Years After Nirbhaya, Women Still Fear Violence: Why Are Protest Slogans Against Sexual Violence Offending Some Men?

Nearly fourteen years ago, a Delhi bus became the symbol of what women feared about the city. The country promised change. This week, outside a park that has now been shut, students are asking whether that promise was kept.

The Case That Reopened the Wound

The outrage is over the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in Delhi. In this case, there comes into picture the old debate: is women’s safety ensured by making places safe or by keeping women away from them? It has been reported that a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped last month by a bus driver and a conductor after she boarded a sleeper bus in the capital.

Students Protest in the Street

Students from Lady Shri Ram College, Gargi College, and Miranda House took to streets as a protest against the incident. They raised the issue of lighting, policing, and the route near their college. Hundreds of girls took to the street shouting slogans demanding justice. It seems like there was a failure in protecting women.

The Park Which Has Been Closed

According to activist Kushwaha, closing down the park would be the wrong thing to do. She calls it the failure of DDA and the government of Delhi, as there have been suggestions after the Nirbhaya case to keep a watch on the parks, spot the dark areas, and provide proper lighting and policing.

Slogans That Struck a Nerve

The posters have drawn as much attention as the speeches. One reads, “Girls don’t need curfews, rapists need consequences.” Others use language blunter still, aimed directly at men. Protesters say lines like these are meant to move responsibility away from women and onto those who commit the crime. Protest voices have also asked when society will tell men not to rape.

Why Some Are Uncomfortable

This is where the debate turns sharp. Some men have reportedly objected to the tone of the slogans, as your brief notes, and the argument now runs on two tracks. One side asks whether harsh wording alienates the very people it hopes to reach. The other asks why a poster causes more unease than the fear women describe every day.

What Happens Next?

Will the park reopen, and with what safeguards? Will the demands for lighting and policing be met this time? And can the conversation move past the slogans to the question the protesters keep asking? For many women in Delhi, fourteen years later, the answer still feels unfinished.

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