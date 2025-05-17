15 AAP Councillors Resigned In Delhi, Formed New ‘Indraprastha Vikas Party’

The move comes amid growing dissent within the party following its electoral defeats and internal shake-ups.

In a major political upheaval, 15 municipal councillors in Delhi have resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and launched a new political outfit the Indraprastha Vikas Party.

The dramatic exits were confirmed on Saturday, initially with 13 councillors announcing their resignation, followed by two more later in the day. The breakaway leaders cited growing dissatisfaction within the party as a key reason for their decision.

Here’s The Full List of Councillors Who Resigned from AAP:

Mukesh Kumar Goel

Hemchand Goel

Himani Jain

Runakshi Sharma

Usha Sharma

Ashok Pandey

Rakhi Yadav

Sahib Kumar

Rakesh Kumar Ladi

Manisha

Sumali Anil Rana

Dinesh

Devinder Kumar

Leena Kumar

Kamal Bhardwaj

From Congress to AAP and Now a New Chapter

Many of the rebel councillors, including Goel, had previously left the Congress to join the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the last municipal elections. Goel, a veteran with over 25 years of experience in municipal politics, joined AAP in 2021 and contested the recent Delhi Assembly elections from Adarsh Nagar on an AAP ticket, though he lost the seat.

Political Timing and Party Turmoil

The latest setback comes at a time when AAP is already grappling with internal challenges. The party faced a major defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections held earlier this year and recently boycotted the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, which led to the BJP reclaiming control of the civic body.

To address the internal crisis, AAP implemented a major organisational reshuffle in March. Senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj was appointed as the new president of AAP’s Delhi unit, while former deputy CM Manish Sisodia was tasked with overseeing the Punjab unit. Additionally, Gopal Rai and Sandeep Pathak were given responsibilities for Gujarat and Chhattisgarh respectively.

Despite these measures, discontent appears to be festering within the party’s Delhi cadre. The formation of the Indraprastha Vikas Party is being seen as a direct challenge to AAP’s local leadership and could alter the political dynamics in the capital ahead of future elections.

