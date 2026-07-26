15-Foot Pit, No Barricades: How a Rain-Filled Hole Claimed a 6-Year-Old Boy’s Life in Greater Noida

A six-year-old boy died after drowning in a rainwater-filled pit in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area on Saturday evening. The child, identified as Avyaan Surya, was playing near Kaladham Society when he accidentally fell into the deep pit.

Avyaan was the son of Siwan Yadav, Vice Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya. The nearly 15-foot-deep pit had reportedly been dug for borewell work and later filled with rainwater due to heavy rain.

Children Raise Alarm After Boy Falls Into Water-Filled Pit

Avyaan was playing with other children near the society in the evening. While playing, he moved closer to the pit and suddenly fell into it. The children with him immediately raised an alarm. Hearing their cries, nearby residents rushed to the spot and tried to rescue him.

A resident, Pranjal, said that around 6:30 pm, people were informed about the accident. Three residents entered the pit and managed to pull Avyaan out. He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Residents Blame Lack Of Barricades Around Open Pit

Local residents said the pit had been dug several days earlier for borewell work. They alleged that no safety arrangements were made after the digging. According to residents, there were no barricades or warning signs around the dangerous pit. They said proper safety measures could have prevented the tragic accident.

The incident has created anger among people living in the area. Residents are demanding that all open pits should be covered or properly barricaded to avoid similar accidents.

Investigation Begins Into Possible Negligence

Following the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashutosh Gupta visited the site. He said he learned about the incident through social media and an investigation was started.

The SDM said the initial inquiry suggested that there was no barricading around the pit. He added that strict action would be taken if any contractor or agency was found responsible for negligence. Police have also registered a case based on a complaint filed by Avyaan’s family. Further legal action is underway.

Earlier Case Of Yuvraj Mehta Death Also Raised Safety Concerns

It was not the first such unfortunate incident in Greater Noida. A youth who was identified as Yuvraj Mehta passed away a few days before when his car slipped in the fog and fell down into a big deep pit full of water after the car hit the wall/boundary of an under-construction commercial complex construction site drain and entered the open pit, dug for building the basement of the commercial complex, located in the city.