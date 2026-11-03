15 Tolas Of Gold, Diwali Gifts And Rs 1 Lakh Transfer: Why Supreme Court Found No Dowry Evidence Against Husband?

Calling one’s wife “stupid” and “useless” cannot, by itself, amount to cruelty under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Supreme Court has held while quashing criminal proceedings against a husband accused of dowry death, cruelty and abetting his wife’s suicide in Canada.

A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Manmohan observed that verbal insults, without specific evidence of harassment or cruelty, cannot be given a criminal colour or treated as the reason behind a person’s suicide. The Court found no evidence of dowry demands or a connection between the allegations and the woman’s death.

Supreme Court examines wife’s death in Canada

The couple married in 2021 and moved to Toronto in 2022. On June 11, 2023, the woman died after jumping from the 22nd floor of their apartment building. A handwritten note recovered from the apartment read: “I failed in my life. It’s been more than a year but still struggling to find a job… I don’t want to live so I am leaving.”

The Canadian Coroner’s investigation and Toronto Police closure report of 2024 found no signs of struggle or foul play. The handwriting matched the deceased’s, while CCTV footage showed that her husband was not at home at the time.

Her father subsequently filed an FIR alleging dowry demands of 15 tolas of gold before marriage, a gold ring and bracelet during the first Diwali after the wedding, and another three tolas of gold in 2022. He also alleged that the husband abused his daughter and called her “stupid and useless”.

Supreme Court finds no evidence of dowry demands

The Court noted that there was no allegation of dowry demand between the alleged transactions and the woman’s death. The FIR was registered only after her death, leaving considerable room for doubt.

It also pointed out that the suicide note did not mention the husband or his family. The bench observed that any mental or physical agony caused by unlawful dowry demands would naturally have found mention in the note.

Regarding the 15 tolas of gold, the Court noted that the complainant had stated in his Section 161 CrPC statement that it was given to both his daughter and the husband. It said the gold could not automatically be treated as dowry since it was also given to the daughter as a wedding gift, a common tradition when it is not linked to a demand.

On the gold ring and bracelet allegedly given during the first Diwali, the bench observed that families commonly exchange clothes, jewellery and sweets during festivals. It was plausible that the father had extended the same courtesy to his son-in-law and his parents.

“To taint this exchange between the parties with a criminal colour, without any antecedents or substantial material on record, runs afoul of the very basis of the case,” the Court observed.

The bench also examined a Rs 1 lakh transfer made by the woman’s brother around the time the husband booked her flight tickets to India. His bank statement showed multiple transactions. The Court said singling out one transaction without considering its context could not be treated as incriminating evidence.

Supreme Court says verbal abuse alone is not cruelty

Rejecting the allegations under Section 304B IPC, the Court said the prosecution had failed to produce evidence showing that the husband made illegal dowry demands with a reasonable connection to the suicide. “In absence of any evidence to support the allegation of demand for dowry, the offence under Section 304B cannot be attracted,” it held.

On the allegation that the husband called his wife “stupid” and “useless”, the bench observed: “The allegation that the appellant used to call the deceased ‘stupid’ and ‘useless’, even if accepted prima facie, cannot to any extent qualify as an offence of cruelty or criminal intimidation. At best, it reflects on the temperament of the husband, but it cannot be given a criminal colour so grave as to become the reason for the suicide of his wife.”

The Court added that a spouse’s temperamental issues could not be equated with criminal intimidation or grievous hurt to make the person criminally liable for the other’s suicide, particularly without supporting evidence. It also found the allegations under Sections 323, 498A and 504 IPC vague and general, with no specific incidents of harassment.

“The term ‘cruelty’ cannot be established without specific instances of commission or omission,” the bench said, adding that general allegations without specific details were insufficient to continue criminal proceedings.

Supreme Court sets aside High Court order, quashes FIR

Before the Supreme Court, the husband argued that the allegations were general, the suicide note did not implicate him and Canadian investigation reports found no foul play.

The State opposed his plea, claiming that the investigation had revealed repeated mental and physical violence linked to dowry demands. It questioned the suicide note’s reference to organ donation, arguing that it was improbable given the nature of the fall. The complainant also argued that Canadian authorities had wrongly treated the incident as suicide instead of dowry death under Section 304B IPC, a provision not found in Canadian law. The prosecution sought custodial interrogation.

The Supreme Court cautioned that matrimonial allegations must be examined carefully to prevent miscarriage of justice and abuse of the legal process.

Expressing sympathy for the deceased’s family, the bench said: “We understand the plight and pain of the family members of the deceased who have gone through the tragedy of losing their daughter but the husband and the in-laws, cannot be made to bear the brunt of the same without first demonstrating any act or omission on their part that coerced the deceased to such an extent that committing suicide was the only way out.”

The Court described the prosecution as “an unfortunate instance of a father, grieving the bereavement of his daughter, searching for some semblance of reason as to why the deceased took such a drastic step.”

Relying on State of Haryana v Bhajan Lal, the bench held that categories (1), (2), (3), (5) and (7) of paragraph 102 applied to the case. It also cited CBI v A Ravishankar Prasad, observing that no person should be forced to face criminal prosecution when the basic ingredients of the alleged offence are absent.

The Supreme Court set aside the Bombay High Court’s January 8, 2025 order and quashed FIR No. 212/2023, registered on June 30, 2023, at Satara Police Station, Aurangabad district, along with all subsequent proceedings.

The FIR invoked Sections 304B, 323, 498A and 504 read with Section 34 of the IPC, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. The corresponding BNS provisions for the IPC offences are Sections 80, 115(2), 85 and 352.

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