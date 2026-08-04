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Home > India News > 15-Year-Old Noida Girl, Mother Forced to Change Home ‘Three Times’ After Threats Over PM Modi Protest Video

15-Year-Old Noida Girl, Mother Forced to Change Home ‘Three Times’ After Threats Over PM Modi Protest Video

A 15-year-old Noida girl accused of abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Jantar Mantar protests has reportedly changed homes three times after a Zero FIR was registered against her. Her lawyer claims the family received threats, while also questioning the FIR filed against the minor.

15-Year-Old Noida Girl, Mother Forced to Change Home 'Three Times' After Threats. Photo: Video Grab
15-Year-Old Noida Girl, Mother Forced to Change Home 'Three Times' After Threats. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 11:02 IST

A 15-year-old girl from Noida, accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Jantar Mantar protests, and her mother have reportedly been pushed to shift their home three times after a Zero FIR was filed against her. In a Times of India report it was said that the case got registered after clips of the teenager from the protest went viral on social media. Her lawyer stated that the family began getting repeated threats once their address became known. He added that unfamiliar people, along with police personnel, started visiting their place, and that made them anxious about their safety so much that they had to relocate to other places again and again. 

Lawyer Claims Family Received Threats After FIR 

According to the report, the girl’s lawyer, Anil Kumar, said that the teenager and her mother had been forced to leave their Noida home after unknown people and police personnel allegedly started visiting their residence, post the registration of the FIR.  

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The lawyer further said that the 15-year-old has been getting rape and death threats over social media. He alleged that after the familys address became public through the FIR, some politically linked individuals, and others began showing up at their home and threatening them. Because of the risk, the mother and daughter apparently thought it was better to move away.  

Meanwhile, in a video message, the teenager mother appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban social media for children aged 10 to 12. She also claimed that her daughter got a “second life” after the Prime Minister forgave her and asked him to take her daughter into his care, and to adopt her daughter. 



Lawyer Questions FIR Against Minor

The girl’s lawyer also raised questions over the FIR, saying she was only 14 years old when it was filed on July 29 and turned 15 on August 1. 

According to the report, he claimed the FIR does not mention her age, even though it includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to defamation, intentional insult, and spreading statements that could cause public mischief.

Also Read: Greater Noida Factory Fire: Two Firefighters Killed, Three Injured After Wall Collapses During Rescue Operation 

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15-Year-Old Noida Girl, Mother Forced to Change Home ‘Three Times’ After Threats Over PM Modi Protest Video
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15-Year-Old Noida Girl, Mother Forced to Change Home ‘Three Times’ After Threats Over PM Modi Protest Video

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15-Year-Old Noida Girl, Mother Forced to Change Home ‘Three Times’ After Threats Over PM Modi Protest Video

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15-Year-Old Noida Girl, Mother Forced to Change Home ‘Three Times’ After Threats Over PM Modi Protest Video
15-Year-Old Noida Girl, Mother Forced to Change Home ‘Three Times’ After Threats Over PM Modi Protest Video
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