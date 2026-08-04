15-Year-Old Noida Girl, Mother Forced to Change Home ‘Three Times’ After Threats Over PM Modi Protest Video

A 15-year-old girl from Noida, accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Jantar Mantar protests, and her mother have reportedly been pushed to shift their home three times after a Zero FIR was filed against her. In a Times of India report it was said that the case got registered after clips of the teenager from the protest went viral on social media. Her lawyer stated that the family began getting repeated threats once their address became known. He added that unfamiliar people, along with police personnel, started visiting their place, and that made them anxious about their safety so much that they had to relocate to other places again and again.

Lawyer Claims Family Received Threats After FIR

According to the report, the girl’s lawyer, Anil Kumar, said that the teenager and her mother had been forced to leave their Noida home after unknown people and police personnel allegedly started visiting their residence, post the registration of the FIR.

The lawyer further said that the 15-year-old has been getting rape and death threats over social media. He alleged that after the familys address became public through the FIR, some politically linked individuals, and others began showing up at their home and threatening them. Because of the risk, the mother and daughter apparently thought it was better to move away.

Meanwhile, in a video message, the teenager mother appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban social media for children aged 10 to 12. She also claimed that her daughter got a “second life” after the Prime Minister forgave her and asked him to take her daughter into his care, and to adopt her daughter.

“Children should focus on their education, and the government should ensure that minors are not allowed to participate in protests.” “Social media should be banned for underage children.” – Mother of Ruchika Singh pic.twitter.com/QN3xZfByx0 — maithun (@Being_Humor) August 1, 2026







Lawyer Questions FIR Against Minor

The girl’s lawyer also raised questions over the FIR, saying she was only 14 years old when it was filed on July 29 and turned 15 on August 1.

According to the report, he claimed the FIR does not mention her age, even though it includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to defamation, intentional insult, and spreading statements that could cause public mischief.

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