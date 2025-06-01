Home
Sunday, June 1, 2025
1,500 Tourist Stranded In Sikkim Torrential Rain: North Sikkim Battles Nature’s Fury

North Sikkim is grappling with a dual crisis of nature and tragedy as unrelenting rainfall over the past few days has triggered landslides, blocked key routes, and caused the Teesta River to rise alarmingly.

North Sikkim is grappling with a dual crisis of nature and tragedy as unrelenting rainfall over the past few days has triggered landslides, blocked key routes, and caused the Teesta River to rise alarmingly. Around 1,500 tourists remain stranded in the popular hill towns of Lachen and Lachung, while a search operation for eight missing tourists had to be suspended due to deteriorating weather conditions and dangerous river currents.

The chaos began on Thursday night, when a tourist vehicle carrying eleven passengers plunged over 1,000 feet into the Teesta River in the Mangan district, near Munsithang along the Lachen-Lachung highway. One person died, while two others were rescued alive and are currently undergoing treatment at the STNM Hospital in Gangtok.

The missing tourists include four from Odisha, two from Tripura, and two from Uttar Pradesh, with search teams recovering four ID cards and six mobile phones from the riverbank. The driver, Passang Denu Sherpa, is among those unaccounted for. According to Mangan District Collector Anant Jain, rescue efforts are ongoing, but weather conditions are severely limiting progress.

Disruption, Damage, and Relief Efforts

In addition to the tragedy, the region is under strain due to infrastructure collapse. One of the bases of the Phidang Bailey Bridge, a vital link between Mangan and Chungthang, was partially damaged by the swelling Teesta River. Videos shared by ANI capture the might of the river, surging through populated areas and sending residents into a state of alert.

Landslides in the Theeng and Chungthang areas have not only cut off access routes but also damaged several homes. Power supply, disrupted since Friday, was restored late Saturday, with mobile networks coming back around 3 PM after a 24-hour blackout. Officials are working to restore drinking water supply by Sunday.

Mangan SP Sonam Detchu Bhutia confirmed that 115 tourists are stuck in Lachen and 1,350 in Lachung. As all exit routes remain closed, tourists have been advised to stay in their hotels until roads are cleared and safe passage can be arranged. The Lachung road reopened briefly Saturday evening, but key routes such as Pegong to Phidang remain shut due to repeated landslides.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a cautionary note, advising people to avoid travel, stay away from riverbanks and unstable hillsides, and remain indoors as far as possible.

Adding to the region’s woes, authorities have suspended all tourist permits to North Sikkim until further notice, as rescue and repair operations continue amidst cloudbursts and continuous rainfall.

As the district administration battles time and weather, the focus remains on finding the missing tourists, ensuring basic needs for the stranded, and stabilising the fragile slopes of this rain-soaked region.

