16 Naxalites Encountered In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District

A fierce gunbattle erupted between security forces and Naxal insurgents in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, March 29. The encounter took place in a forested area under the Kerlapal police station limits during an anti-Naxal operation.

A fierce gunbattle erupted between security forces and Naxal insurgents in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, March 29. The encounter took place in a forested area under the Kerlapal police station limits during an anti-Naxal operation, officials confirmed.

According to Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P, at least 16 Naxals were neutralized during the operation. The joint team, comprising personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), launched the offensive on Friday night following intelligence inputs about Maoist activity in the region.

#UPDATE | 16 Naxal bodies have been recovered. 2 jawans sustained minor injuries: Bastar IG, Sundarraj P https://t.co/j6Ay79NqyD — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Officials stated that the search operation began on March 28, and intermittent firing has continued since early morning on March 29. Security forces are currently combing the area and conducting a thorough search of the encounter site and surrounding forests. A detailed report on the operation will be released after its conclusion.

Sukma, a known hotbed of Naxal activity in the Bastar region, has witnessed several attacks in the past. In a separate incident on Friday, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast injured a jawan in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P confirmed the attack, stating, “One jawan was injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists near Bedmakoti. He was immediately provided medical aid and is now in stable condition after receiving treatment at the District Hospital in Narayanpur.”

Security forces remain on high alert in the region as anti-Naxal operations continue.