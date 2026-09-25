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Home > India News > 16-Year-Old Girl’s Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage In Delhi’s Ranhola, Neighbour Arrested

16-Year-Old Girl’s Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage In Delhi’s Ranhola, Neighbour Arrested

A 16-year-old girl in Delhi’s Ranhola rape case, Delhi minor rape case, 16-year-old girl rape, Ranhola crime news, POCSO case Delhi, minor girl pregnancy case, neighbour accused rape, Delhi Police POCSO case, Outer Delhi crime, child safety Delhi, allegedly reported rape by her neighbour after experiencing abdominal pain. Medical tests confirmed pregnancy, prompting police to register a POCSO case.

16-Year-Old Girl’s Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage In Delhi's Ranhola (Image: Unsplash)
16-Year-Old Girl’s Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage In Delhi's Ranhola (Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 12:24 IST

There has been a report of rape of a minor girl in Ranhola in Outer Delhi, and the accused in this case is a neighbour of the victim by the name of Sanjay. A case has been filed in this matter under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

How Did the Report Reach The Authorities?

As per the preliminary report, the minor girl complained of abdominal pains, and she told her parents about the case of rape against her. Worried about the health of the girl, her family had taken her to a hospital for a medical checkup.

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Medical Test Proves That The Girl Is Pregnant

The doctors conducting the medical test have confirmed that the minor girl was pregnant. This made the family inform the police about the crime committed against their daughter, and a complaint has been filed against the accused.

Case Filed Under POCSO Law

Following the complaints, the Delhi Police filed a case against Sanjay under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences law. The authorities have stated that the case will be further investigated to get more information on how events unfolded and what was the level of participation of the accused in the criminal act.

Investigation by Police Currently Underway

Currently, the police are investigating the matter surrounding the crime, including the statements made by the family members and the child itself, as well as medical findings during the examination. Further actions in this legal matter will come after the completion of the investigation.

The authorities have not provided any other information related to the matter due to its sensitive nature and the age of the victim. The name of the minor is being kept confidential since it is a requirement in cases of sexual assault crimes.

Case Adds To Concerns Over Child Safety

The incident has added to growing concerns among residents in the area regarding the safety of minors, with calls for stricter vigilance and awareness within local communities. Police have assured that the investigation will proceed as per due legal process, with appropriate action to follow once facts are established.

Also Read: Viral ‘Aghori’ Video Sparks Mystery: Who Is The Man Police Are Now Hunting? ‘Hypnosis’ Twist Explained

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16-Year-Old Girl’s Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage In Delhi’s Ranhola, Neighbour Arrested
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16-Year-Old Girl’s Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage In Delhi’s Ranhola, Neighbour Arrested

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16-Year-Old Girl’s Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage In Delhi’s Ranhola, Neighbour Arrested

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16-Year-Old Girl’s Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage In Delhi’s Ranhola, Neighbour Arrested
16-Year-Old Girl’s Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage In Delhi’s Ranhola, Neighbour Arrested
16-Year-Old Girl’s Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage In Delhi’s Ranhola, Neighbour Arrested
16-Year-Old Girl’s Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage In Delhi’s Ranhola, Neighbour Arrested
16-Year-Old Girl’s Alleged Rape Sparks Outrage In Delhi’s Ranhola, Neighbour Arrested

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