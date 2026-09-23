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Home > India News > 17-Year-Old Celebrated Her Birthday After Visiting Kalkaji Temple, Then 3 Men Turned It Into A Nightmare At Aastha Kunj

17-Year-Old Celebrated Her Birthday After Visiting Kalkaji Temple, Then 3 Men Turned It Into A Nightmare At Aastha Kunj

A 17-year-old girl went to Kalkaji Temple with a friend on her birthday before heading to Aastha Kunj Park, where three men allegedly posing as policemen attacked the duo.

Photo: Canva
Photo: Canva

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 10:44 IST

A 17-year-old girl had planned to celebrate her birthday with a friend of the same age. The evening began with a visit to the Kalkaji Temple in Delhi. The teenager and her friend reached the temple at around 7 pm. After offering prayers, the two went to Aastha Kunj Park, expecting to spend some time together. But the birthday outing soon took a disturbing turn.

According to police, three young men in plain clothes approached the teenagers inside the park. The men allegedly claimed to be policemen and began questioning and threatening them. The incident then reportedly escalated.

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Three Men Allegedly Posed As Policemen

Police said the three accused threatened the teenager and her friend. They allegedly told the two that they were minors and could face legal action. The teenager was then allegedly separated from her friend and taken towards an isolated part of the park.

According to the police, the accused were carrying weapons and knives. The girl’s friend was allegedly slapped and threatened before the teenager was taken away.

One of the accused, referred to as Asif, allegedly raped the girl using a gun and a knife. This was done along with two other men. Investigation into the accusations is underway by the Delhi Police.

Police Track Accused Through CCTV

Upon getting information regarding the matter, the police started searching for the accused. The investigators looked into CCTV footage around the park and other locations in the area. In an effort to arrest Asif, the police tried to arrest him near the District Magistrate’s Office Road in Amar Colony late Tuesday night.

The police claimed that Asif shot the team thrice. It is believed that in retaliatory shooting, Asif got injured and was then taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. Another two accused have also been detained by the police from Srinivaspuri. The accused are brothers and are being interrogated by the police.

Accused Brothers’ Father Denies Allegations

The family of the detained men has denied the allegations. Speaking outside the Amar Colony police station, their father, Dhankar, alleged that police took his sons from their home around 7 am on Tuesday.

“They were beaten up. We do not know the girl and my sons have no connection with her either. This is a conspiracy to frame them in the case,” he alleged. According to the father, one of his sons, Hemant, is a practising lawyer at Delhi’s Saket court. The other, Mukesh, is a final-year BSc Mathematics student.

Police, meanwhile, said the two brothers are originally from Faridabad. The victim is also reportedly from Faridabad and had travelled to Delhi on Monday evening.

LSR Suspends Offline Classes After Incident

The alleged incident has also raised concerns among students and educational institutions located near Aastha Kunj Park. Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) suspended regular offline classes on Tuesday, September 22, and shifted teaching online on Wednesday as a precautionary step, according to The Times of India. The college is around 2 km from Aastha Kunj Park.

LSR Principal Kanika K Ahuja said the safety, security and well-being of students remained the college’s top priority. Faculty mentors and the college counsellor were also asked to remain available to students needing support.

The college has also been in touch with Amar Colony Police Station. Increased patrolling was sought in the college campus area, the lanes, the back gate of the college and nearby parks.

Investigation Into Aastha Kunj Park Case Continues

The police have started questioning the arrested accused regarding their involvement in the case. This incident has also shed light on the safety issues related to parks and places frequented by the students in South Delhi.

As per the police, the victim girl had gone out to celebrate her 17th birthday after worshipping at the Kalkaji Temple. This innocent religious and birthday trip resulted in an unfortunate incident at Aastha Kunj Park.

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17-Year-Old Celebrated Her Birthday After Visiting Kalkaji Temple, Then 3 Men Turned It Into A Nightmare At Aastha Kunj

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17-Year-Old Celebrated Her Birthday After Visiting Kalkaji Temple, Then 3 Men Turned It Into A Nightmare At Aastha Kunj
17-Year-Old Celebrated Her Birthday After Visiting Kalkaji Temple, Then 3 Men Turned It Into A Nightmare At Aastha Kunj
17-Year-Old Celebrated Her Birthday After Visiting Kalkaji Temple, Then 3 Men Turned It Into A Nightmare At Aastha Kunj
17-Year-Old Celebrated Her Birthday After Visiting Kalkaji Temple, Then 3 Men Turned It Into A Nightmare At Aastha Kunj
17-Year-Old Celebrated Her Birthday After Visiting Kalkaji Temple, Then 3 Men Turned It Into A Nightmare At Aastha Kunj

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