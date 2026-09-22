17-Year-Old Teen Gang-Raped Near Kalkaji Mandir After Offering Prayers, 3 Men Posed As Cops; One Arrested

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men who posed as policemen at a park near Kalkaji Mandir in South Delhi, police said. The incident was reported on Monday evening. The girl had visited Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old male friend.

Girl Went To Park After Visiting Kalkaji Mandir

According to the complaint, the two reached the temple around 7 pm. After offering prayers, they went to a park located near the temple at around 7:30 pm. Police said three men, aged around 25 to 30 years, allegedly approached them there. The men reportedly claimed to be policemen and threatened the girl and her friend.

One of the accused allegedly showed a firearm and a knife before sexually assaulting the girl. Police said the other two men also allegedly sexually assaulted her.

“The accused persons subsequently threatened the victim and her friend,” police said.

PCR Call Received At 8:45 PM

A PCR call about the alleged rape was received at around 8:45 pm. The call concerned the park located between Kalkaji Mandir and the ISKCON Temple. A police team reached the spot after receiving the call. The girl, who is a Delhi resident, was taken for a medical examination. Police said they are taking further legal action based on her statement.

CCTV Footage Scanned To Identify Accused

The CCTV cameras near the incident have already been scrutinised. The police are using this CCTV footage to identify the accused and establish the exact sequence of events.

Information regarding individuals who might have been present in and around the park at the time of the crime has also been collected by the police. Some groups had been constituted in order to trace the accused.

Police Set Trap Near Amar Colony

As part of the process of investigation, one of the groups obtained some specific information about the movement of one of the accused persons near DM Office Road in Amar Colony. In accordance with the information, police laid a trap near that place and are still trying to track down the other accused.