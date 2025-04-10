18 Days Remand For 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday sent Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to 18 days of custody. The NIA had requested his custody to further investigate his involvement in the deadly terror attacks. Rana’s Extradition and Court Appearance Tahawwur Rana arrived in India on Thursday, following his extradition from […]

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday sent Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to 18 days of custody. The NIA had requested his custody to further investigate his involvement in the deadly terror attacks.

Rana’s Extradition and Court Appearance

Tahawwur Rana arrived in India on Thursday, following his extradition from the United States. Later that evening, the anti-terror agency produced him before the Special NIA Court, where the agency presented compelling evidence to justify his detention. This evidence included emails sent by Rana, which the NIA claims are crucial to uncovering the full details of the conspiracy behind the 2008 attacks, which resulted in 166 deaths and over 238 injuries.

The NIA informed the court that custodial interrogation was essential to unravel the plot. Investigators also intend to explore Rana’s role in orchestrating the attacks. The agency pointed out that David Coleman Headley, the primary conspirator, had shared critical details of the operation with Rana before his visit to India. Headley, anticipating potential hurdles, had even sent an email to Rana, detailing his belongings and assets. Additionally, Headley informed Rana about the involvement of key figures, including Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman, in the plot.

Tahawwur Rana Extradition Marks Major Victory for NIA

The NIA highlighted its years of sustained efforts in securing Rana’s extradition, which was a significant step in bringing the mastermind behind the 2008 attacks to justice. Rana had been held in judicial custody in the US, with proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty. His extradition came after he exhausted all legal attempts to avoid the move.

“Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley @ Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks. Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organizations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” the NIA stated.

Rana’s extradition and subsequent arrest mark a crucial moment in the ongoing efforts to ensure justice for the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks. The NIA’s investigation will continue as they probe deeper into Rana’s role in this horrifying conspiracy.

He will be shortly taken to the National Investigation Agency headquarters from Patiala House Court.

NIA Press Release

NIA TAKES CUSTODY OF 26/11 MUMBAI TERROR ATTACK MASTERMIND TAHAWWUR RANA FOLLOWING SPECIAL COURT’S ORDERS

New Delhi, 10th April 2025

‘In a day of fast-paced developments linked with the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took custody of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind on Thursday evening, on the orders of the Special Court in New Delhi.

The anti-terror agency had produced Rana before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House after formally placing him under arrest on his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, following his successful extradition from the US.

Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.

NIA had secured Rana’s extradition from the US following years of sustained efforts, and after the terror mastermind’s last-ditch efforts to get a stay on his extradition from the US failed. Rana was brought to New Delhi this evening, escorted by teams of NSG and NIA, comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles, US.

The extradition finally came through after Rana’s various litigations and appeals, including an emergency application before the U.S. Supreme Court, were rejected. With the coordinated efforts of India’s Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, along with the relevant authorities in the United States, the surrender warrant for the wanted terrorist was eventually secured and the extradition was carried out.

NIA had worked closely with its counterparts in FBI, USDoJ and other agencies through the entire extradition process, which marked a major step in India’s efforts to bring individuals involved in terrorism to justice, irrespective of which part of the world they had fled to.’

