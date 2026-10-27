18% GST On SCC Online, Manupatra? Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL, Questions Advocate’s ‘Sudden Awareness’

An order passed by the Allahabad High Court has seen dismissal of a PIL petition on 18% GST levied on online legal research and education databases like SCC Online and Manupatra. A bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra refused to examine the PIL petition challenging the constitutional validity of classification of taxes because of untimely filing of the PIL.

The PIL was filed by Advocate Aniket Gupta. According to him, the high rate of tax makes these databases unaffordable for lawyers, especially junior advocates and those involved in legal aid cases.

Allahabad High Court questions advocate’s delayed challenge

The Bench questioned why the petitioner had challenged a tax rate that has been in force since 2017, pointing to his years in legal practice.

“The petitioner was enrolled in the year 2020 and claims to continue practising for last six years and, therefore, the sudden awareness about the tax being unreasonable and filing of the PIL at the instance of the said petitioner, cannot be countenance,” the Bench observed while dismissing the plea.

The Allahabad High Court did not examine whether the classification under Services Accounting Code (SAC) 998431 was unconstitutional or arbitrary. The petition was rejected solely on the ground of delay.

Allahabad High Court plea highlights GST disparity

The petition argued that online legal research databases such as SCC Online, Manupatra, LexisNexis, LiveLaw and Bar & Bench are classified alongside online games and digital entertainment services, attracting 18% GST without any concessional rate.

It pointed to differences in taxation, arguing that printed law reports are fully exempt from GST, e-books under the same entry attract 5% GST, and online journals supplied to educational institutions are tax-exempt. The same material accessed through online databases, however, attracts 18% GST.

Allahabad High Court petition cites cost of legal research

The petitioner argued that legal research tools are an essential professional requirement, not a luxury. An annual single-user SCC Online subscription can cost up to ₹39,530, including ₹6,030 in tax, equivalent to two months’ stipend for a junior advocate under Bar Council of India guidelines.

The plea also said unregistered advocates and legal aid counsel cannot claim input tax credit, making the tax an unrecoverable expense that affects affordable access to justice.

Allahabad High Court plea invokes Supreme Court rulings

To explain the timing of the challenge, the petition cited Supreme Court rulings in Pooja Ramesh Singh and Vijay Ghanshyam Gadiya in July and September 2026. The rulings were cited for their strict approach to AI-generated false citations and the finding that unverified submissions amount to professional misconduct.

It was submitted by the petitioners that a reliable commercial database has become indispensable for lawyers to check out precedents and perform their obligation to the court. The Allahabad High Court ignored all these arguments and dismissed the Public Interest Litigation.

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