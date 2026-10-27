LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > 18% GST On SCC Online, Manupatra? Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL, Questions Advocate’s ‘Sudden Awareness’

18% GST On SCC Online, Manupatra? Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL, Questions Advocate’s ‘Sudden Awareness’

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a PIL challenging 18% GST on SCC Online and Manupatra, citing delay and declining to examine the tax classification’s constitutional validity.

Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL Against 18% GST On SCC Online (Image: X)
Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL Against 18% GST On SCC Online (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 11:41 IST

An order passed by the Allahabad High Court has seen dismissal of a PIL petition on 18% GST levied on online legal research and education databases like SCC Online and Manupatra. A bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra refused to examine the PIL petition challenging the constitutional validity of classification of taxes because of untimely filing of the PIL.

The PIL was filed by Advocate Aniket Gupta. According to him, the high rate of tax makes these databases unaffordable for lawyers, especially junior advocates and those involved in legal aid cases.

You Might Be Interested In

Allahabad High Court questions advocate’s delayed challenge

The Bench questioned why the petitioner had challenged a tax rate that has been in force since 2017, pointing to his years in legal practice.

“The petitioner was enrolled in the year 2020 and claims to continue practising for last six years and, therefore, the sudden awareness about the tax being unreasonable and filing of the PIL at the instance of the said petitioner, cannot be countenance,” the Bench observed while dismissing the plea.

The Allahabad High Court did not examine whether the classification under Services Accounting Code (SAC) 998431 was unconstitutional or arbitrary. The petition was rejected solely on the ground of delay.

Allahabad High Court plea highlights GST disparity

The petition argued that online legal research databases such as SCC Online, Manupatra, LexisNexis, LiveLaw and Bar & Bench are classified alongside online games and digital entertainment services, attracting 18% GST without any concessional rate.

It pointed to differences in taxation, arguing that printed law reports are fully exempt from GST, e-books under the same entry attract 5% GST, and online journals supplied to educational institutions are tax-exempt. The same material accessed through online databases, however, attracts 18% GST.

Allahabad High Court petition cites cost of legal research

The petitioner argued that legal research tools are an essential professional requirement, not a luxury. An annual single-user SCC Online subscription can cost up to ₹39,530, including ₹6,030 in tax, equivalent to two months’ stipend for a junior advocate under Bar Council of India guidelines.

The plea also said unregistered advocates and legal aid counsel cannot claim input tax credit, making the tax an unrecoverable expense that affects affordable access to justice.

Allahabad High Court plea invokes Supreme Court rulings

To explain the timing of the challenge, the petition cited Supreme Court rulings in Pooja Ramesh Singh and Vijay Ghanshyam Gadiya in July and September 2026. The rulings were cited for their strict approach to AI-generated false citations and the finding that unverified submissions amount to professional misconduct.

It was submitted by the petitioners that a reliable commercial database has become indispensable for lawyers to check out precedents and perform their obligation to the court. The Allahabad High Court ignored all these arguments and dismissed the Public Interest Litigation.

Also Read: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against 6 AIADMK MLAs Who Quit Party, Backed Vijay’s TVK Government    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

18% GST On SCC Online, Manupatra? Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL, Questions Advocate’s ‘Sudden Awareness’
Tags: legal-news

RELATED News

From 3 Marks to National Glory: AB School’s Harshit Chintan Padia Wins Rs 1,50,001 at National-Level ‘Maths Genius’ Competition

Varanasi MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Graduate, Teacher Winner Name and Latest Updates | UP MLC Election Result

FREOSSI Anti-Tick & Flea Spray: Supporting Tick and Flea Protection During Everyday Pet Activities

Caught on CCTV: Theft at Delhi’s Ancient Kali Mata temple in Mangolpuri; Donation Box Targeted; Devotees Angry, Security Questioned

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra

LATEST NEWS

18-Year-Old Boy, Father And Friend Stripped And Paraded Naked In Kolkata After Teen Was Caught With 13-Year-Old Girl; 3 Family Members Arrested

18% GST On SCC Online, Manupatra? Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL, Questions Advocate’s ‘Sudden Awareness’

‘Harry My Friend’: Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Harry Kane After Ballon d’Or 2026 Win

Watch: Beggar Pretends To Be Paralysed, Man Approaches Him With Injection In Hand; Beggar Gets Up And Runs Away, Video Goes Viral

Ballon d’Or Winners List 1956–2026: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Every Football Legend Who Won The Award

PRATAP Trailer Out: Amit Sadh’s World Turns Upside Down As Encounter Specialist Lands Behind Bars – WATCH

Bulgarian Pilot Dies While Paragliding At Bir Billing Amid Bad Weather Warning

WATCH | Sanjay Mishra’s Lungi-T-Shirt Look From Native Village Goes Viral After National Film Award Win

AAP Leader’s Brother Shot Dead In Amritsar After He Was Returning From Gurudwara; Attackers Shot Repeatedly Before Fleeing – Why Was He Killed?

School Holiday Today, October 27: Schools Are Open Or Shut Amid Cyclone Alert? Check State-Wise Updates

18% GST On SCC Online, Manupatra? Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL, Questions Advocate’s ‘Sudden Awareness’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

18% GST On SCC Online, Manupatra? Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL, Questions Advocate’s ‘Sudden Awareness’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

18% GST On SCC Online, Manupatra? Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL, Questions Advocate’s ‘Sudden Awareness’
18% GST On SCC Online, Manupatra? Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL, Questions Advocate’s ‘Sudden Awareness’
18% GST On SCC Online, Manupatra? Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL, Questions Advocate’s ‘Sudden Awareness’
18% GST On SCC Online, Manupatra? Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL, Questions Advocate’s ‘Sudden Awareness’
18% GST On SCC Online, Manupatra? Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL, Questions Advocate’s ‘Sudden Awareness’

QUICK LINKS