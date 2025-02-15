18 People Dead In A Tragic Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi LG, Rajnath Singh Mourns

A sudden and unprecedented rush developed at New Delhi Railway Station around 10 PM near platforms 13 and 14, causing panic among passengers.

A sudden and unprecedented rush developed at New Delhi Railway Station around 10 PM near platforms 13 and 14, causing panic among passengers. Reports claim, 18 people have have been killed including 3 children and several injured.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Emergency Response & Special Trains Deployed

The Northern Railways acted promptly, running four special trains to evacuate the crowd and manage the situation. As a result, the rush has significantly reduced. Meanwhile, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Delhi Police transported the injured and those who had fainted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Ministry of Railways has announced a high-level inquiry to investigate the cause of the sudden rush and the overall handling of the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi LG, Defence Minister React to the Incident

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences and assure swift action.

There has been an unfortunate incident at New Delhi Railway Station.

Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address the situation. CS has been asked to deploy relief personnel. Have instructed CS & CP to be at the site and take control of… — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 15, 2025

“There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder & stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy. Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address and redress the situation. CS has been asked to invoke DDMA measures & deploy relief personnel. All hospitals are in readiness to address related exigencies. Have instructed CS & CP to be at the site and take control of relief measures. I am constantly monitoring operations.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his grief over the incident, stating:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweets, “Devastating news from New Delhi Railway Station. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede on Railway platform. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy of the injured” pic.twitter.com/BsimybwNUj — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

“Devastating news from New Delhi Railway Station. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede on the railway platform. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Situation Under Control, Investigation Underway

Authorities have assured that normalcy has been restored at the station, and the Railways has ordered a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to the incident. More updates are awaited as officials continue to monitor the situation.