In a major political development, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Sunday revoked the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs who were earlier barred from the House for showing disrespect to the Speaker’s chair during the budget session on March 21.

The decision to lift the suspension was taken after a high-level meeting at the Speaker’s chambers in Vidhana Soudha. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil were present during the deliberations.

“The suspended MLAs expressed regret, stating the incident happened in the heat of the moment. They also highlighted the difficulties faced during the suspension, including being barred from committee meetings and official tours. As Speaker, it is my duty to protect their dignity,” Khader said, adding, “I believe they will not repeat such behaviour.”

The Speaker confirmed that the revocation order will be formally ratified in the upcoming assembly session. With a smile, Khader said he was pleased the issue had been resolved amicably, especially on the eve of his Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka welcomed the Speaker’s move, calling it a positive step for smooth functioning of the House. Jayanagar BJP MLA C K Ramamurthy, who was among the 18 suspended legislators, expressed regret over the earlier incident and assured the House of respectful conduct going forward.

The revocation marks the end of a nearly two-month-long political standoff and paves the way for a more cohesive legislative session ahead.

