LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index
Home > Education > 18-Year-Old Allegedly Made To Do 400 Sit-Ups At A Dehradun-Based Coaching Institute

18-Year-Old Allegedly Made To Do 400 Sit-Ups At A Dehradun-Based Coaching Institute

According to The Indian Express, an 18-year-old was allegedly made to do 400 sit ups on July 4 at a Dehradun based coaching institute for “talking in the class”.

Representative image
Representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 24, 2025 06:07:41 IST

An 18-year-old was allegedly made to do 400 sit ups on July 4 at a Dehradun based coaching institute for “talking in the class”, according to The Indian Express. The Indian Express further mentions that the FIR has been registered against the Mathematics teacher of the institute, Jai Singh. As per the report, the student is a Meghalaya native and was preparing for the defence entrance examinations at the centre. The FIR by student’s parents had claimed the boy was unable to walk due to severe pain and swelling in his legs.

Is giving physical punishment to students becoming a norm?

Off late, the incidents where the teachers in coaching centres subject students to physical harassment, are becoming common. In 2022, a video has gone viral on social media, in which a teacher at a coaching centre in Bihar was spotted mercilessly beating a five-year-old student. The student had to be later admitted to the hospital for medical attention.

What was the location of the video?

According to The Hindu, the video was said to be from the Dhanarua block of Patna district.  In the video, a young teacher from a private coaching centre was spotted beating a five-year -old student with cane. The teacher didn’t stop at this. He slapped, punched and even pulled the student’s hair. The student was seen crying and requesting the teacher not to beat him. Rest of the students were terrified and couldn’t gather the courage to stop the teacher from beating the student. The boy later became unconscious and fell to the ground.

Laws against physical punishment 

Though normalized by some institutions to ‘discipline’ the students, it is prohibited by law to physically punish the students. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, prohibits physical punishment and mental harassment of children in schools. 

Tags: boy 400 situpsDehradun defence coaching instituteFIR against Mathematics teacher

RELATED News

Weather Update For July 24, 2025: Delhi To Expect Light To Moderate Rain, Mumbai Gets Orange Alert Warning
Gemini Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Balance Brings Inner Peace
Sagittarius Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Today Brings In Positive Energy
Cancer Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Intuition Will Guide You
Capricorn Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Stability Is Your Strength Today

More News

PM Modi Thanks Indian Diaspora For Warm Welcome In UK, Calls Their Support ‘Truly Heartening’
Bryan Danielson’s Shocking Omission: Why WrestleMania 30 Win Isn’t His Favorite Moment
How Meta’s $750 Million AI Data Center Sparked A Water Crisis In This Rural US County
Cody Rhodes Reveals Real Reason Behind Cancelled WrestleMania Match with Nikki Bella
DOJ Forms ‘Strike Force’ To Probe Barack Obama Hours After Report Claims Donald Trump Is On Epstein List
The Rock’s WWE Future Update: Will He Make a Return To SummerSlam 2025?
Pisces Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Emotions Run Deep—Trust Your Instincts
Aquarius Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Expect Surprises And New Ideas
Capricorn Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Stability Is Your Strength Today
Scorpio Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Your Dreams Offer Guidance.
18-Year-Old Allegedly Made To Do 400 Sit-Ups At A Dehradun-Based Coaching Institute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

18-Year-Old Allegedly Made To Do 400 Sit-Ups At A Dehradun-Based Coaching Institute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

18-Year-Old Allegedly Made To Do 400 Sit-Ups At A Dehradun-Based Coaching Institute
18-Year-Old Allegedly Made To Do 400 Sit-Ups At A Dehradun-Based Coaching Institute
18-Year-Old Allegedly Made To Do 400 Sit-Ups At A Dehradun-Based Coaching Institute
18-Year-Old Allegedly Made To Do 400 Sit-Ups At A Dehradun-Based Coaching Institute

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?