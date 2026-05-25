18-Year-Old Found Hanging In Azad Nagar In Delhi, Police Begin Inquiry

An 18-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling of a house in Azad Nagar area of Delhi’s Lal Bagh locality, on the night between May 23 and May 24, police said.

Delhi Police said they received a PCR call about the incident at Adarsh Nagar police station during the night.

“A PCR call regarding a hanging incident was received at Police Station Adarsh Nagar during the intervening night of 23/24 May 2026. Police staff immediately reached the spot at Lal Bagh, Azadpur, where an 18-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling with the help of a cloth,” the police said.



The police further said that a crime team examined the scene of the occurrence. “The Crime Team inspected the scene, and photographs were taken. The victim was shifted to BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the official added.



The body has been kept in the mortuary for preservation, officials said. “The body has been preserved in the mortuary, and inquest proceedings have been initiated as per law. Further proceedings are underway,” Delhi Police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Palak Rajak ‘Suicide’ Case Takes Twisha Sharma-Like Turn As In-Laws Claim Marijuana, Alcohol Use