Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

19 Months After Arrest, Former Dean Of COVID-19 Jumbo Centre Gets Bail From Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Dr. Kishore Bisure, former dean of a COVID-19 Jumbo Centre in Mumbai’s Dahisar area, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2023 over alleged irregularities during the pandemic.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
19 Months After Arrest, Former Dean Of COVID-19 Jumbo Centre Gets Bail From Bombay HC


The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Dr. Kishore Bisure, former dean of a COVID-19 Jumbo Centre in Mumbai’s Dahisar area, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2023 over alleged irregularities during the pandemic.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bisure was accused of approving fraudulent attendance records at the Mumbai civic body-run medical facility in exchange for valuable items. He was taken into custody on July 19, 2023, and had remained incarcerated since.

A single-judge bench of Justice Milind N. Jadhav noted that there had been no substantial progress in the trial, with charges yet to be framed. The court also pointed out a prima facie delay in filing the complaint. The prosecution has listed 82 witnesses, making the trial’s early conclusion unlikely. Given these factors, Bisure was granted bail on a surety of ₹1 lakh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Case Background and ED Investigation

According to the ED, between July 2020 and February 2022, financial irregularities at two COVID-19 centres in Dahisar and Worli, operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), resulted in a wrongful gain of ₹32.44 crore to Lifeline Hospital Management Services, which had been contracted to provide medical services.

The central agency initiated its probe following an FIR filed by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya in August 2022, alleging financial misconduct in pandemic-related expenditures. However, the ED registered its case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) only in November 2022. The high court acknowledged the apparent delay in the complaint process.

Bisure’s Defense and Court Observations

In his bail plea, Bisure contended that he had served as dean of the Dahisar centre for only five months, from July 9, 2020, to December 27, 2020, and had no involvement in the centre’s operations beyond this period. He further argued that no other deans of similar COVID-19 centres had been arrested and accused the ED of selectively targeting him.

Considering these arguments and the prolonged legal proceedings, the Bombay High Court granted bail, raising concerns about procedural delays in the case.

Read More: “Nehru-Gandhi Family Nurtured, Promoted Accused Of 1984 Riots”: Sachdeva After Sajjan Kumar Convicted For Anti-Sikh Riots

Filed under

Bombay High Court

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Adani Green Energy Withdraws From $442 Million Wind Power Project In Sri Lanka

Adani Green Energy Withdraws From $442 Million Wind Power Project In Sri Lanka

Indra Kumari Leaves Abusive Husband, Marries Loan Recovery Agent

Indra Kumari Leaves Abusive Husband, Marries Loan Recovery Agent

Adani To Develop India’s Largest ‘Skill And Employ’ Program To Support ‘Make In India’

Adani To Develop India’s Largest ‘Skill And Employ’ Program To Support ‘Make In India’

Vacate By 6 PM’: Disturbing Details Of Infosys’ Mass Layoffs Emerge

Vacate By 6 PM’: Disturbing Details Of Infosys’ Mass Layoffs Emerge

“Nehru-Gandhi Family Nurtured, Promoted Accused Of 1984 Riots”: Sachdeva After Sajjan Kumar Convicted For Anti-Sikh Riots

“Nehru-Gandhi Family Nurtured, Promoted Accused Of 1984 Riots”: Sachdeva After Sajjan Kumar Convicted For Anti-Sikh...

Entertainment

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On Parents Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia’s Row

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak And Tired Amid Divorce Rumours

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak

Leaked: Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Images

Leaked: Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox