LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > 19-Year-Old Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Takes Her Own Life, Note Says ‘Dream Of Becoming A Doctor’ Unfulfilled

19-Year-Old Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Takes Her Own Life, Note Says ‘Dream Of Becoming A Doctor’ Unfulfilled

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar allegedly died by suicide after falling short of her expected marks, leaving a note about her dream of becoming a doctor.

NEET aspirant takes her own life after failing to pass (Image: AI-generated, representative photo)
NEET aspirant takes her own life after failing to pass (Image: AI-generated, representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 09:55 IST

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district allegedly died by suicide after she failed to get the marks she had expected in the medical entrance exam, according to police. The student, from Jalalpur village in Karjat taluka, had hoped to become a doctor. A handwritten note recovered from her private study room described her distress over the dream remaining unfulfilled and asked her family not to be blamed for her death.

The aspirant had appeared for the NEET examination on May 3 and later took the re-examination on June 21 after the examination schedule was revised. Police said she went into her study room and remained there for a prolonged period. When her mother noticed there was no movement, she opened the door and found her hanging. She was later declared dead.

You Might Be Interested In

NEET pressure reflected in note found during police investigation

Police recovered a handwritten suicide note from the room during their investigation. The note reportedly said, “I fell into depression because I couldn’t get the expected marks in NEET, and my dream of becoming a doctor remains incomplete. Please do not hold my parents or brother responsible for my death.”

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. Officials said the family has not alleged foul play. The death comes amid continuing concerns over the pressure faced by students preparing for highly competitive examinations such as NEET.

NEET controversy had already triggered weeks of student protests

In protests spanning several weeks, thousands of students in the capital of Delhi have been coming out on the streets to demand accountability in the handling of NEET. The students have been expressing their concerns regarding the numerous controversies associated with the examination and how such uncertainties affect the aspirants.

The protests have centered on issues of examination transparency and reforms within the entire system. The students have been stating that the numerous uncertainties regarding the examination processes have negatively affected the candidates.

NEET debate intensified as Dharmendra Pradhan resigned

The protests eventually led to a major political development, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigning after sustained pressure over the handling of the NEET controversy.

The death of the Maharashtra student has come as the examination remains at the centre of a nationwide debate over examination reforms, transparency and the mounting pressure on aspirants. Her note has also brought the personal anguish behind the wider NEET debate into focus.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Also Read: ‘I Won’t Delete The Post’: Why Aparajita Sarangi’s Daughter Took A Dig At ‘DP’s PA’    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

19-Year-Old Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Takes Her Own Life, Note Says ‘Dream Of Becoming A Doctor’ Unfulfilled
Tags: home-hero-pos-3maharashtra news

RELATED News

‘I Won’t Delete The Post’: Why Aparajita Sarangi’s Daughter Took A Dig At ‘DP’s PA’

‘Go Back to India’: Indian-Origin Doctor Breaks Silence After Racist Abuse Over Wearing Bindi

PM Modi Sets Up Task Force Under Nandan Nilekani: Will Technology Stop Paper Leaks In India?

Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit: What Happened On Day 1 As Education Minister?

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Quits Electoral Politics, Cites Age, Health And Money Power In Politics

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 as IT, Banking Stocks Lead Rally

Cristiano Ronaldo Acting Debut Confirmed: Al-Nassr Star Joins Thierry Henry in New British Football Drama ‘Day 1s’

Pentagon Admits 18 US Soldiers Killed, 624 Injured in Iran War Amid US-Iran Attack Pause

VVS Laxman Raises Fitness Concern Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Despite Player of the Series Heroics vs Zimbabwe

Why Is Sreelekha Mitra Facing A Police Case Over PM Modi Poster At Kolkata NEET Protest? Here’s What Happened

Seattle Shooting: At Least 6 Shot, Including Child, After Gunfire Erupts at Seattle Food Festival in Washington

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Defeats Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman, Dedicates Victory To Kargil Heroes

John Cena Breaks Silence On WWE’s John Cena Classic, Drops Major Update On New Tournament- All You Need To Know

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who Is Muthupandi Raja as India Win Silver Medal in Weightlifting? Check Details

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Hit By Financial Crisis, Saudi Club Owes Over SAR 800 Million: Report

19-Year-Old Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Takes Her Own Life, Note Says ‘Dream Of Becoming A Doctor’ Unfulfilled

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

19-Year-Old Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Takes Her Own Life, Note Says ‘Dream Of Becoming A Doctor’ Unfulfilled

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

19-Year-Old Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Takes Her Own Life, Note Says ‘Dream Of Becoming A Doctor’ Unfulfilled
19-Year-Old Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Takes Her Own Life, Note Says ‘Dream Of Becoming A Doctor’ Unfulfilled
19-Year-Old Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Takes Her Own Life, Note Says ‘Dream Of Becoming A Doctor’ Unfulfilled
19-Year-Old Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Takes Her Own Life, Note Says ‘Dream Of Becoming A Doctor’ Unfulfilled

QUICK LINKS