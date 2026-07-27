19-Year-Old Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Takes Her Own Life, Note Says ‘Dream Of Becoming A Doctor’ Unfulfilled

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district allegedly died by suicide after she failed to get the marks she had expected in the medical entrance exam, according to police. The student, from Jalalpur village in Karjat taluka, had hoped to become a doctor. A handwritten note recovered from her private study room described her distress over the dream remaining unfulfilled and asked her family not to be blamed for her death.

The aspirant had appeared for the NEET examination on May 3 and later took the re-examination on June 21 after the examination schedule was revised. Police said she went into her study room and remained there for a prolonged period. When her mother noticed there was no movement, she opened the door and found her hanging. She was later declared dead.

NEET pressure reflected in note found during police investigation

Police recovered a handwritten suicide note from the room during their investigation. The note reportedly said, “I fell into depression because I couldn’t get the expected marks in NEET, and my dream of becoming a doctor remains incomplete. Please do not hold my parents or brother responsible for my death.”

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. Officials said the family has not alleged foul play. The death comes amid continuing concerns over the pressure faced by students preparing for highly competitive examinations such as NEET.

NEET controversy had already triggered weeks of student protests

In protests spanning several weeks, thousands of students in the capital of Delhi have been coming out on the streets to demand accountability in the handling of NEET. The students have been expressing their concerns regarding the numerous controversies associated with the examination and how such uncertainties affect the aspirants.

The protests have centered on issues of examination transparency and reforms within the entire system. The students have been stating that the numerous uncertainties regarding the examination processes have negatively affected the candidates.

NEET debate intensified as Dharmendra Pradhan resigned

The protests eventually led to a major political development, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigning after sustained pressure over the handling of the NEET controversy.

The death of the Maharashtra student has come as the examination remains at the centre of a nationwide debate over examination reforms, transparency and the mounting pressure on aspirants. Her note has also brought the personal anguish behind the wider NEET debate into focus.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

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