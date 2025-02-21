Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Quantum Of Sentence Against Sajjan Kumar

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court reserved its decision on the quantum of sentence for former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in connection with his conviction in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Friday reserved its decision on the quantum of sentence for former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in connection with his conviction in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The court announced that the sentencing order would be pronounced on February 25.

During the proceedings, a complainant—whose husband and son were brutally killed by a mob incited by Kumar—petitioned the court to impose the death penalty on the former Member of Parliament. This request was formally submitted through her legal counsel before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who subsequently deferred the pronouncement of the sentence.

Who is Sajjan Kumar?

Sajjan Kumar, a former Member of Parliament from the Indian National Congress, was found guilty by the Delhi High Court on February 12, 2025, in a double murder case linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The conviction marks a pivotal moment in the protracted legal battle surrounding the communal violence that followed the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The prosecution successfully established beyond a reasonable doubt that Kumar had instigated and led a violent mob that murdered S. Jaswant Singh and his son, S. Tarundeep Singh, in Raj Nagar, Delhi, during the riots. With this conviction, Kumar now faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty.

The court scheduled arguments on sentencing for February 18, reflecting the gravity of the charges and the extensive deliberations involved.

Senior advocate H.S. Phoolka, representing the complainant, forcefully argued for capital punishment, asserting that “the accused, being a leader of the mobs, instigated others to commit genocide and crimes against humanity, including premeditated murders. He deserves nothing less than the death penalty.”

The court has directed Kumar’s counsel to submit a written argument within 2 days, allowing for a comprehensive assessment before finalizing the quantum of punishment.

The sentencing verdict, anticipated on February 25, will serve as a significant legal precedent in addressing accountability for crimes committed during the 1984 riots.

Filed under

Sajjan Kumar

