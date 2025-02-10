Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Prosecution Must Be Done Seriously, Not For Sake Of It Says SC

The Supreme Court expressed strong disapproval of the Delhi Police’s failure to file appeals against acquittals in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, emphasizing that prosecution must be conducted with sincerity rather than as a mere formality.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Prosecution Must Be Done Seriously, Not For Sake Of It Says SC


The Supreme Court on Monday expressed strong disapproval of the Delhi Police’s failure to file appeals against acquittals in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, emphasizing that prosecution must be conducted with sincerity rather than as a mere formality.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan addressed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing Delhi Police, asserting that special leave petitions (SLPs) against acquittals must be filed and pursued earnestly. The bench remarked, “In a number of cases, you have not challenged the order passed by the Delhi High Court. Frankly speaking, filing SLPs does not serve any purpose unless they are filed and prosecuted seriously. You tell us, in the matters which were filed earlier, were any senior lawyers engaged to argue the matter? This has to be done seriously, not just for the sake of it. It must be done earnestly and sincerely. We are not saying that the outcome must be in a particular manner.”

Senior advocate H.S. Phoolka, representing petitioner S. Gurlad Singh Kahlon, argued that the appeals filed by the police were mere formalities. “There was a judgment by the Delhi High Court that there was a cover-up and the state did not prosecute properly,” Phoolka contended, seeking permission to place the judgments on record.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the proceedings, the ASG stated that letters had been written to file appeals in six acquittal cases. The bench scheduled the next hearing for February 17.

The matter pertains to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by former Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee member Kahlon, which led to the Supreme Court’s 2018 directive to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Justice Dhingra to re-examine 199 cases previously closed without thorough investigation.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots erupted in the aftermath of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her bodyguards, resulting in widespread violence and the tragic loss of lives within the Sikh community. The judicial and investigative processes surrounding these incidents continue to witness significant developments even four decades later.

According to the Nanavati Commission report, established to investigate the riots, a total of 587 FIRs were registered in Delhi in connection with the violence, which claimed the lives of 2,733 individuals. Of these cases, approximately 240 were shut by the police as “untraced,” while around 250 resulted in acquittals.

Notably, it was only in May 2023 that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler for his alleged involvement in the killings of three individuals on November 1, 1984. The CBI accused Tytler of having “incited, instigated, and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara, Azad Market area in the national capital on November 1, 1984,” leading to the burning of the gurdwara and the deaths of Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, and Guru Charan Singh.

The Supreme Court’s intervention in the matter underscores the gravity of ensuring justice for the victims and the necessity for robust prosecutorial efforts in cases of historical communal violence.

Read More: Delhi HC Grants MP Rashid Engineer Two-Day Parole To Attend Parliament

Filed under

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bill Gates Criticizes Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos for Prioritizing Space Over Global Crises

Bill Gates Criticizes Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos for Prioritizing Space Over Global Crises

Who Is Apoorva Makhija And Why Has She Gained Popularity As The Rebel Kid

Who Is Apoorva Makhija And Why Has She Gained Popularity As The Rebel Kid

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Takes Jibe At INDIA Bloc, Calls It A ‘Wedding Procession Without A Groom’

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Takes Jibe At INDIA Bloc, Calls It A ‘Wedding Procession...

Ashutosh Slams Kejriwal’s AAP With ‘Planted Interviews, Chartered Flights’ Jibe After Poll Defeat

Ashutosh Slams Kejriwal’s AAP With ‘Planted Interviews, Chartered Flights’ Jibe After Poll Defeat

‘Creativity Also Important,’ Supreme Court To Gujarat Police On FIR Against Congress MP Over Poem

‘Creativity Also Important,’ Supreme Court To Gujarat Police On FIR Against Congress MP Over Poem

Entertainment

Who Is Apoorva Makhija And Why Has She Gained Popularity As The Rebel Kid

Who Is Apoorva Makhija And Why Has She Gained Popularity As The Rebel Kid

Did You Know? Ranveer Allahbadia, Popularly Known As BeerBiceps, Once Received The National Creators Award From PM Modi

Did You Know? Ranveer Allahbadia, Popularly Known As BeerBiceps, Once Received The National Creators Award

Who Is Samay Raina And What Is ‘India’s Got Latent’?

Who Is Samay Raina And What Is ‘India’s Got Latent’?

East Meets West: Britain’s Railway To Celebrate 30 Years Of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

East Meets West: Britain’s Railway To Celebrate 30 Years Of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM Post’

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox