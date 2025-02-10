1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Prosecution Must Be Done Seriously, Not For Sake Of It Says SC

The Supreme Court expressed strong disapproval of the Delhi Police’s failure to file appeals against acquittals in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, emphasizing that prosecution must be conducted with sincerity rather than as a mere formality.

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed strong disapproval of the Delhi Police’s failure to file appeals against acquittals in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, emphasizing that prosecution must be conducted with sincerity rather than as a mere formality.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan addressed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing Delhi Police, asserting that special leave petitions (SLPs) against acquittals must be filed and pursued earnestly. The bench remarked, “In a number of cases, you have not challenged the order passed by the Delhi High Court. Frankly speaking, filing SLPs does not serve any purpose unless they are filed and prosecuted seriously. You tell us, in the matters which were filed earlier, were any senior lawyers engaged to argue the matter? This has to be done seriously, not just for the sake of it. It must be done earnestly and sincerely. We are not saying that the outcome must be in a particular manner.”

Senior advocate H.S. Phoolka, representing petitioner S. Gurlad Singh Kahlon, argued that the appeals filed by the police were mere formalities. “There was a judgment by the Delhi High Court that there was a cover-up and the state did not prosecute properly,” Phoolka contended, seeking permission to place the judgments on record.

During the proceedings, the ASG stated that letters had been written to file appeals in six acquittal cases. The bench scheduled the next hearing for February 17.

The matter pertains to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by former Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee member Kahlon, which led to the Supreme Court’s 2018 directive to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Justice Dhingra to re-examine 199 cases previously closed without thorough investigation.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots erupted in the aftermath of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her bodyguards, resulting in widespread violence and the tragic loss of lives within the Sikh community. The judicial and investigative processes surrounding these incidents continue to witness significant developments even four decades later.

According to the Nanavati Commission report, established to investigate the riots, a total of 587 FIRs were registered in Delhi in connection with the violence, which claimed the lives of 2,733 individuals. Of these cases, approximately 240 were shut by the police as “untraced,” while around 250 resulted in acquittals.

Notably, it was only in May 2023 that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler for his alleged involvement in the killings of three individuals on November 1, 1984. The CBI accused Tytler of having “incited, instigated, and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara, Azad Market area in the national capital on November 1, 1984,” leading to the burning of the gurdwara and the deaths of Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, and Guru Charan Singh.

The Supreme Court’s intervention in the matter underscores the gravity of ensuring justice for the victims and the necessity for robust prosecutorial efforts in cases of historical communal violence.

