1996 Jaipur Bus Blast Case: Why the Supreme Court Ordered a Fresh Trial After 30 Years

Three decades after the 1996 Jaipur bus bomb blast, the Supreme Court of India has quashed the conviction and death sentence of Abdul Hameed. According to the court, he did not receive a fair trial because he was not adequately represented by counsel. That is why the apex court has ordered a retrial and has also added in its order to complete the case within a year.

The three-judge bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta, said that there was no effective legal assistance to Hameed after examination of key witnesses. Such injustice was a violation of the principles of justice. Justice Mehta said the court’s decision was based on the lack of procedural fairness, and not on the strength or weakness of the prosecution’s case.

The Supreme Court also directed that Hameed must be given meaningful legal representation during the retrial.

What was the 1996 Bus Blast That Claimed 14 Lives?

This case is related to the bomb blast on May 22, 1996. In this case, a Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) bus was heading to Bikaner from Agra through Rajasthan’s Dausa district. In that explosion, 14 people lost their lives, and 37 were injured. This attack took place just a day after the Lajpat Nagar bomb blast in Delhi, where 13 people died.

Death Sentence Cancelled, Bail Plea Open

With the Supreme Court setting aside the 2014 trial court judgment, Hameed’s death sentence no longer stands. The judges also said that if Hameed applies for bail, the trial court should decide the request independently. It should not be influenced by the findings of earlier courts.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said, “All observations made in the judgement concerning Dr Abdul Hameed are confined to the issue of fairness of the trial and the legality of the proceedings culminating in his conviction. The special court shall independently appreciate the evidence that may be adduced before it and decide the matter strictly on its own merits without being influenced by any observation contained in this judgement.”

1996 Bomb Blast Case: Co-Accused Acquitted

Apart from this, the Supreme Court has acquitted Pappu, also known as Salim. He is a co-accused who also served a life term for allegedly supplying explosives used in the blast. The court dismissed the Rajasthan government’s appeal against the acquittal of six other accused. These include residents of Jammu and Kashmir Javed Khan, Latif Ahmed, Mohammad Ali Bhatt, Mirja Nissa Hussain and Abdul Ghani and Rais Beg of Uttar Pradesh. This means the Rajasthan High Court’s 2019 decision clearing them of all charges will remain in place.

Case Comes Full Circle

Five years later, the Rajasthan High Court upheld Hameed’s death sentence, branding him the main conspirator and acquitting six accused for want of evidence. In late 2019, the Supreme Court temporarily halted Hameed’s execution and agreed to hear his appeal.

In its ruling Tuesday, the court overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, saying the original proceedings did not meet the legal standards of a fair criminal trial. At present, there’s no one convicted in the case, with Hameed to be retried and the rest acquitted.