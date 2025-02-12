1BHK Aparments Of 350 Sq Ft Starting From Rs 25,0000 Per Month In Bengaluru

Since 2023, popular areas like Koramangala, Whitefield, Bellandur, and Sarjapur Road have experienced steep annual rent hikes—some as high as 35%.

When Swagata Bhar started her house-hunting journey in Bengaluru, she was shocked by the cramped 1BHK apartments she found. Many were smaller than 350 sq ft, with barely enough room for a sofa in the living area. “One place didn’t even have a bathroom inside; the landlord pointed to a common one on the terrace,” she recalled.

Tiny Spaces, Big Prices

Bengaluru’s rental market is in crisis, with skyrocketing apartment rents pushing tenants to explore unconventional living spaces. Recently, a video on Instagram showcasing a tiny one-room flat in Bengaluru went viral. The unit, humorously called a 1BR (balcony room), rents for a staggering ₹25,000 per month, shocking viewers across social media.

In response to the growing demand, some landlords have started converting unconventional spaces into rental units. A garage-turned-1BHK in Koramangala was leased out for ₹25,000 a month, while a utility room under a staircase in Indiranagar was offered as a 1RK for ₹15,000. This unit lacked both windows and an attached bathroom, according to Sunil Singh, director of Realty Corps.

Singh also noted that some landlords are monetizing every inch of space, including terrace storage rooms that have been converted into compact living units. “These rooms, typically 200-400 sq ft, are rented out for ₹15,000 or more per month. If they come with amenities like air conditioning or lifts, the rent can easily exceed ₹25,000,” he said.

Rents Soar in Prime Areas

The scarcity of available inventory in key neighborhoods has driven up prices by 10-15% over the past year. In areas like Koramangala, Indiranagar, HSR Layout, and Hebbal, 2BHK apartments in gated communities now cost between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000 per month, depending on amenities.

Even smaller 1BHK units have seen significant price increases. A rental company recently listed a 1RK near Bommanahalli for ₹17,000 per month after adding a wooden partition to convert it into a 1BHK. “We’ve already received multiple inquiries,” said a company executive.

Affordable Options on the Outskirts

Despite the rising costs in the city center, affordable options can still be found on Bengaluru’s outskirts. Local brokers suggest areas like Bagalur near Whitefield, where 2BHK units are available for around ₹27,000 per month. However, these homes are further from Whitefield’s main commercial hub.

BTM Layout, located between Koramangala and Whitefield, offers 1BHK units for ₹12,000 to ₹20,000 per month. For budget-conscious renters, Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram) is an attractive option, with 2BHK apartments available for under ₹30,000 per month. The newly launched KR Puram–Whitefield metro line has further improved connectivity in this eastern suburb.

South Bengaluru’s JP Nagar outskirts also offer budget-friendly alternatives. Apartments in areas like Puttenahalli and Phase 6 are available for less than ₹30,000 per month, giving renters more affordable choices without compromising on space.

The Future of Bengaluru’s Rental Market

As demand for housing grows and available inventory remains limited, rental prices in Bengaluru are unlikely to decline anytime soon. For now, tenants must either adjust to high costs in the city’s prime areas or explore the more affordable outskirts to find a home that fits their budget.

