‘1st PM To Talk About All Religions’: PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome In Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris to a grand and heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora. As he stepped into his hotel, dozens of enthusiastic supporters, waving the Indian tricolor, greeted him with chants of “Modi, Modi.” The event became a celebration of unity and cultural pride, with people from different backgrounds coming together to extend their greetings to the Prime Minister.

Among the crowd, a Sikh resident warmly addressed PM Modi, expressing deep appreciation for his inclusive approach. “We are very happy that you are celebrating the birth anniversaries of our Sikh Gurus… shehzado ke janamdin mana rahe ho (honoring the sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji). You are the first Prime Minister who talks about all religions,” said the resident, acknowledging PM Modi’s efforts to promote harmony and respect for all faiths.

The Prime Minister listened attentively, exchanging smiles and warm words with those gathered. His visit to Paris comes as part of a significant diplomatic mission aimed at strengthening India-France ties, with a focus on strategic partnerships, trade, and cultural collaboration.

PM Modi’s interaction with the Indian diaspora has always been a highlight of his overseas visits. His ability to connect with the Indian community abroad is often seen as a testament to his global leadership and his efforts to keep the Indian diaspora closely linked to their roots.

The visit to France holds special significance as PM Modi will also participate in the AI Summit and hold bilateral discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron. His engagement with the Indian diaspora sets the tone for a visit aimed at fostering stronger people-to-people ties, alongside high-level diplomatic talks.