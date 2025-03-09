Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025

1st Time In History, Aligarh Muslim University Will Celebrate Holi, Initiated By Akhil Kaushal

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has granted permission for Holi celebrations to be held at the Non-Resident Students’ Club (NRSC) on March 13 and 14, following increasing calls for the event over recent days.

1st Time In History, Aligarh Muslim University Will Celebrate Holi, Initiated By Akhil Kaushal


Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has granted permission for Holi celebrations to be held at the Non-Resident Students’ Club (NRSC) on March 13 and 14, following increasing calls for the event over recent days. This decision marks a historic moment as it will be the first time Holi is celebrated in such a formal capacity at AMU, a move welcomed by student Akhil Kaushal, who had formally requested permission for the celebrations on March 9. Kaushal described it as a reflection of the “mini-India” spirit that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once attributed to AMU, highlighting the university’s multicultural and inclusive ethos.

Initially, the administration had denied the request, arguing that while students could celebrate festivals individually, introducing new traditions might not be advisable. However, the refusal sparked protests from various groups, including the Akhil Bhartiya Karni Sena, which submitted a memorandum to local authorities, demanding that the university allow Holi celebrations on campus. The issue gained more traction when Aligarh MP Satish Gautam intervened, assuring students that Holi would indeed be celebrated at AMU. He further warned against any violence, referencing last year’s altercation over Holi, which led to police involvement and legal actions against several students.

The controversy reignited after Kaushal claimed that his initial application, submitted in late February, had been ignored. However, university officials denied any delay in processing the request, emphasizing that Holi and other festivals have always been celebrated on campus, albeit in a more informal, decentralized manner. Professor Vibha Sharma from AMU’s public relations office reaffirmed that the university has always welcomed diverse cultural celebrations and that no specific permission is typically required for festivities. She emphasized the inclusive nature of the campus, where students, faculty, and staff from all communities come together to celebrate various cultural events.

