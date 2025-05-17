Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025

2 ISIS Sleeper Cells Arrested From Mumbai Airport: NIA

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on ISIS sleeper cells operating in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two key fugitives linked to a 2023 terror conspiracy case in Pune involving the fabrication and testing of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Held at Mumbai Airport after Hiding in Indonesia

The arrested individuals — Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh Diaperwala and Talha Khan — were intercepted by Bureau of Immigration officials at Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 2 while returning from Jakarta, Indonesia, where they had been absconding for over two years. The duo was immediately taken into custody by NIA personnel.

Both were declared fugitives and were subjects of non-bailable warrants issued by the NIA Special Court, Mumbai. A reward of ₹3 lakh each had been announced earlier for information leading to their capture.

Deep Roots in ISIS Pune Module

According to the NIA, the two accused were active members of a 10-member ISIS sleeper module operating out of Pune. The group, already chargesheeted, was involved in planning terrorist activities aimed at disturbing communal harmony and waging war against the Indian state in alignment with ISIS’s global jihadist agenda.

Abdullah had rented a house in Kondhwa, Pune, which was used as a covert base for assembling IEDs, conducting bomb-making workshops, and even performing a controlled test blast of an explosive device between 2022 and 2023.

Full List of Accused in the ISIS Pune Case

Along with Abdullah and Talha, the other accused already in judicial custody include:

  • Mohammed Imran Khan
  • Mohammed Yunus Saki
  • Abdul Kadir Pathan
  • Simab Nasiruddin Kazi
  • Zulfikar Ali Barodawala
  • Shamil Nachan
  • Akif Nachan
  • Shahnawaz Alam

The NIA has filed a comprehensive chargesheet under UAPA, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, reaffirming its commitment to neutralising ISIS-backed operations in the country.

