Tuesday, May 27, 2025
  2-Page Suicide Note Reveals Reason Behind Panchkula Family Tragedy

2-Page Suicide Note Reveals Reason Behind Panchkula Family Tragedy

A Dehradun family of seven was found dead in a parked car in Panchkula after a suspected suicide pact due to debt. Police recovered a note, investigations are ongoing.

2-Page Suicide Note Reveals Reason Behind Panchkula Family Tragedy


In a heartbreaking incident that shocked Haryana’s Panchkula on Tuesday, seven members of a family from Dehradun were found dead in a parked car, allegedly victims of a suicide pact driven by mounting debt.

According to Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik, prima facie, the case appears to be a collective suicide, though a thorough investigation is ongoing.

The vehicle was discovered in Sector 27, a residential locality, late Monday night. A local youth, who was out for a walk, noticed a towel hanging out of the door of the car. Upon checking, he found six people unconscious and one man barely breathing, with vomit inside the vehicle.

“The seventh person was gasping and managed to say the family was in heavy debt and planned to die,” the youth told police.

All seven were rushed to the hospital, but the seventh victim succumbed to his condition en route.

Two-Page Suicide Note Recovered

Police recovered a two-page handwritten note from inside the car. The note reportedly explained that the family was bankrupt due to business failure and overwhelming debts, and that they were taking full responsibility for their actions.

Among the dead were a husband and wife, their three children, and the elderly grandparents. The family had been living in a rented house in Panchkula and had traveled from Dehradun to attend a religious sermon by Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham.

Tourism Business Collapse Triggered Crisis

Preliminary investigations reveal that the man who died last had launched a tour and travel business in Dehradun, which failed. The business losses soon turned into massive debt, leading to extreme financial pressure.

“They had attended a religious gathering just hours before the incident. Financial stress seems to have pushed them to this tragic step,” a police official said.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and continue to collect statements and evidence as part of their investigation.

