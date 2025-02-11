Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Jammu And Kashmir’s Akhnoor Sector

In a tragic incident today, two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector, officials confirmed.

In a tragic incident today, two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector, officials confirmed. The attack occurred while the soldiers were on a “fence patrol” along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, in a heartfelt tribute on X, saluted the supreme sacrifice of the two gallant soldiers. “White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers,” read the post.

Ongoing Search Operations

Following the attack, search operations have been intensified in the region. “Own troops are dominating the area, and search operations are underway,” the army added.

Recent Escalation of Violence Along LoC

The attack comes amidst a rise in cross-border incidents:

  • February 10: A soldier was critically injured in a gunfire incident in the Kalal area of Rajouri district. He was rushed to a military hospital after being hit by a bullet from across the LoC.
  • February 8: An army patrol was fired upon by terrorists from a forest near the Keri sector, close to the LoC. Indian troops retaliated, and the anti-infiltration grid was reinforced.

Strengthened Security Measures

In response to the increasing threats, the Indian Army has strengthened its anti-infiltration grid to maintain tight vigilance along sensitive sectors of the LoC.

The tragic loss of these soldiers serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by the armed forces in safeguarding the nation. The nation mourns their bravery and courage, with citizens expressing solidarity with the bereaved families.

