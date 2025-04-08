2 Suspects Booked For Grenade Blast At BJP Leader’s House In Punjab

A grenade attack on the home of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab’s Jalandhar has sparked major concern over law and order in the state. The incident, which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, led to the arrest of two suspects — Zeeshan Akhtar and Shehzad Bhatti — both allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Babbar Khalsa International, a banned terror outfit.

A grenade attack on the home of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab’s Jalandhar has sparked major concern over law and order in the state.

A grenade attack on the home of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab’s Jalandhar has sparked major concern over law and order in the state. The incident, which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, led to the arrest of two suspects — Zeeshan Akhtar and Shehzad Bhatti — both allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Babbar Khalsa International, a banned terror outfit.

The explosion caused serious damage to Kalia’s house, although no one was injured in the attack. Kalia, a former cabinet minister and ex-president of BJP Punjab, was inside his home at the time.

Attack Executed Using E-Rickshaw, More Suspects on the Run

According to the Punjab Police, the two arrested men carried out the attack using an e-rickshaw, which has since been recovered. The grenade was thrown at around 1 AM while the neighborhood was fast asleep.

Addressing the media, Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla revealed that investigators believe at least two more suspects were involved in the planning and execution of the assault, and efforts are underway to track them down.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Happened During the Attack

The strike occurred in the vicinity of the most crowded portion of Jalandhar, which is known as Shastri Market. Initially, Kalia figured that the sound had come from the nearby transformer blast. However, much to his horrid realization, something more ghastly had happened. The grenade blasted the aluminum partition, creaked windows, damaged glass, and also blew out the hole in the floor right at the entrance to his house.

CCTV footage from a nearby camera shows an e-rickshaw approaching the house just moments before the explosion. Instantly, it ignited sparks that’s engulfed the area in smoke. A street dog is on camera running away from the blast, startled by what’s taking place with sounds of chaos.

Kalia’s SUV and motorcycle parked in the courtyard were also damaged in the blast.

Forensic Teams Step In, Police Boost Security in the City

As soon as the news broke, forensic experts and police officials reached the site and began collecting evidence. Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur confirmed that a hand grenade had been used in the attack and that a full investigation was already in motion.

Kaur added that CCTV footage from the area is being closely examined to identify and track the remaining suspects. She also mentioned that security has been tightened at key public places such as bus stands and railway stations to prevent any further incidents.

Political Fallout: Anger Grows Over Security Lapses

The grenade attack has triggered sharp political criticism, with several opposition leaders blaming the AAP-led Punjab government for failing to maintain law and order.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, a BJP leader, strongly condemned the incident and said, “It’s a well-planned conspiracy to destabilize the region.” He compared the situation to Naxal-affected areas and Kashmir, warning that Punjab might be slipping into a dangerous zone where even political leaders are no longer safe.

Leaders Visit Kalia’s House, Promise Strong Action

Soon after the blast, Punjab cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat and AAP leader Pawan Kumar Tinu visited Manoranjan Kalia’s house to offer their support.

Bhagat pointed fingers at “miscreants who can’t tolerate the development happening in Punjab,” while Tinu called the incident a direct attempt to disturb the peace and harmony of the state.

Both leaders assured the public that the government would not back down and would take strong action to catch and punish everyone involved.

In the wake of the attack, calls have grown louder for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation. BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh demanded Mann step down, accusing him of completely failing to control lawlessness in Punjab.

As the investigation moves ahead, pressure continues to mount on the state government to prove that such acts of violence will not be tolerated — and that the people behind them will be held accountable.