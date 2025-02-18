Home
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
  HOME»
  India»
  • 20 Dead In The New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, RPF Report Reveals Shocking Details

20 Dead In The New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, RPF Report Reveals Shocking Details

A deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, 2025, killed 20 people due to overcrowding during the Maha Kumbh rush. Panic and delays exacerbated the tragic incident.

20 Dead In The New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, RPF Report Reveals Shocking Details


A tragic stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on the night of February 15, 2025, due to an overwhelming crowd gathered for the Maha Kumbh. Initial reports had stated that 18 people died, but the latest interim investigative report from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reveals a higher toll of 20 fatalities and 30 injuries.

Key Findings from the Railway Protection Force Report

The RPF’s report highlights several critical factors contributing to the deadly incident:

  • Crowd Overcrowding: Platforms 12, 14, 15, and 15 were overcrowded, with passengers pushing and jostling to board trains, particularly after announcements for the Kumbh Special Train departing from platform 12.

  • Panic and Anxiety: The atmosphere at the station escalated with anxiety and panic, especially after the ShivGanga Express left, which led to further chaos.

  • Delayed Train Departures: The Prayagraj Express, Swatantrata Senani Express, and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani were delayed, contributing to overcrowding and bottlenecks at platforms 12 and 14.

  • Critical Delays and Insufficient Crowd Control: Due to the lack of crowd management, the situation became unmanageable, resulting in a stampede.

Response and Actions Taken

In response to the situation, entry gates were closed to prevent additional people from entering the area. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals such as Ram Manohar Lohia, Lady Hardinge, and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

Compensation for Victims and Investigation

In light of the tragic loss, the government has announced compensation for the victims:

  • Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died.
  • Rs 2.5 lakh for those with serious injuries.
  • Rs 1 lakh for passengers with minor injuries.

Furthermore, a two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the root causes of the stampede and determine the failures that led to such a devastating event.

What Caused the Deadly Stampede?

According to authorities, the overcrowding was triggered by a sudden influx of passengers heading for the Maha Kumbh, especially at platforms 13 and 14, where several trains were delayed. The stampede was also fueled by a rushed and chaotic situation when a special train was announced, prompting passengers to push and scramble.

Crowd Overcrowding and the Kumbh Rush

The Maha Kumbh rush intensified the crowding at New Delhi Railway Station, leading to multiple accidents and injuries. The Ministry of Railways and local police have stated that the stampede-like situation was exacerbated by misinformation, rumors, and the panic of trying to catch a train.

Filed under

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

