LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > 20 Families Bought Their Dream Homes Legally, But A Land Dispute Changed Everything. What Supreme Court Ordered Next

20 Families Bought Their Dream Homes Legally, But A Land Dispute Changed Everything. What Supreme Court Ordered Next

The Supreme Court has directed Tamil Nadu to provide alternative land to 20 flat owners before demolishing their apartments built on a government water body, saying innocent buyers should not suffer for officials' mistakes.

Supreme Court Refuses To Restore Land Patta But Protects 20 Flat Owners From Immediate Demolition (Image: X)
Supreme Court Refuses To Restore Land Patta But Protects 20 Flat Owners From Immediate Demolition (Image: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 13:48 IST

The Supreme Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide alternative land to 20 flat owners before demolishing their apartments built on a disputed water body. The Court said innocent buyers who relied on government approvals and official land records should not be forced to bear the consequences of administrative failures.

Supreme Court Protects 20 Flat Owners From Immediate Homelessness

A bench of Justice SVN Bhatti and Justice NV Anjaria directed the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tiruvallur to allot a vacant site of comparable value to the affected flat owners. The land should preferably be provided within six months, before the demolition of apartments built on 0.22 acres of the disputed property.

You Might Be Interested In

The Court noted that government authorities had approved building plans and altered revenue records. These actions led buyers to believe that the property was legally available for residential construction.

“These permissions/Orders lead a bona fide purchaser to believe that the subject matter is available and free from any objectionable use,” the Court observed.

The bench said ordinary buyers generally rely on revenue entries and town survey records when purchasing property. They cannot be expected to independently uncover every mistake made by government departments.

How Government Approvals Led To The Property Dispute

The case concerns 0.72 acres of land in Survey No. 572 at Thirumullaivoyal village in Tiruvallur district. Official records dating back to the 1911 Resurvey and Resettlement Register classified the land as “Government Poramboke – Kanakkan Kuttai”, indicating a government water body.

In 2011, the District Revenue Officer granted a ryotwari patta for the land to P. Ramadoss, treating it as ryoti land rather than a water body.

Ramadoss later mortgaged the property to Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank to secure credit facilities worth ₹3.40 crore. He also settled 0.22 acres in favour of his wife, who appointed a builder through a power of attorney.

The builder subsequently constructed 20 residential flats on the land and sold them to individual buyers, along with undivided shares in the property.

However, the legality of the land ownership came under scrutiny in 2014 after a third party challenged the patta before the Commissioner of Land Administration.

In December 2019, the Commissioner cancelled the patta, ruling that it had been illegally granted over land classified as a government water body. The Madras High Court upheld the decision and ordered the removal of unauthorised structures and restoration of the water body.

A flat owner and Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank then approached the Supreme Court.

Why The Court Said Buyers Should Not Pay For Officials’ Mistakes

The Supreme Court noted that municipal authorities had approved the building plans. The revenue department had also modified the Town Survey Land Register and approved the subdivision of the property.

These official actions, the bench said, had created a reasonable belief among buyers that the land was legally available for residential use.

The Court acknowledged the government’s duty to protect water bodies. However, it said this responsibility must be balanced against the hardship faced by innocent purchasers who relied on official permissions.

The bench warned that demolishing the flats without considering the buyers’ circumstances could cause irreparable financial loss and leave families without homes.

“Directing the demolition of flats without examining the hardship of the flat owners and the independent remedies available to them in law against the owner of the land and the developer of the apartments would cause irreparable financial injury and throw the families on the streets,” the Court said.

It therefore ordered the government to provide alternative land before proceeding with the demolition.

Supreme Court Upholds Cancellation Of Patta Over Water Body

While offering relief to the flat owners, the Supreme Court refused to restore the cancelled patta.

The bench held that the earliest revenue records established the land’s classification as a government water body. The appellants had failed to prove that it was ryoti land eligible for a ryotwari patta.

The Court relied on Section 14-A of the Tamil Nadu Estates (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1948, which restricts the grant of ryotwari pattas over private tanks or ooranis and provides for the cancellation of pattas granted over such land.

It also rejected the argument that the property’s designation as a mixed residential zone under an urban development plan changed its legal status. Permission for residential development under zoning rules does not remove the government’s rights over poramboke land or water bodies.

State Can Take Action Against Erring Officials

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeals while directing the Tamil Nadu government to provide alternative land to the 20 flat owners, preferably within six months, before demolishing the apartments.

It also allowed the flat owners and the bank to pursue appropriate legal remedies against the developer, landowner or mortgagor.

Additionally, the Court gave the state government liberty to initiate or conclude disciplinary proceedings against officials responsible for failing to maintain proper records and protect water bodies.

The ruling maintains the legal protection of water bodies while recognising that homebuyers who relied on government records should not automatically bear the full financial burden of official errors.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

20 Families Bought Their Dream Homes Legally, But A Land Dispute Changed Everything. What Supreme Court Ordered Next
Tags: court newsFlat Ownershomebuyersindia newsland disputeProperty Disputesupreme courttamil naduWater Body

RELATED News

Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

Raymond Plans Name Change to Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited; Board Approves Proposal

Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Safe as 5 Vehicles in His Convoy Collide With Ambulance on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway While He Heads for Defamation Verdict

Father and Son Die in Another Delhi Building Collapse in Harsh Vihar as Families Allege Slow Rescue Work, Here’s What Happened

School Holiday Tomorrow, 26 Oct 2026: Schools To Remain Closed In These Districts Of Odisha State; Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu On Cyclone Arnab Alert

LATEST NEWS

Man, Brother And Son Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Lucknow Triple Murder Over Dispute About Platform Near House

20 Families Bought Their Dream Homes Legally, But A Land Dispute Changed Everything. What Supreme Court Ordered Next

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Men In Blue Aim To Seal Series

Love Story 200 Metres Apart: Who Are PCS Officers Rahul Mishra and Akanksha Bajpai? Engaged in Mahoba, Set to Marry in Khajuraho on November 30

Bigg Boss 20: ‘You Destroyed My Character’ — Love Gill Breaks Down, Confronts ScoutOP After Kaashvi’s Allegations

Caught On CCTV: Kidnapping Attempt On 18-Year-Old Girl In Broad Daylight In Pune, Locals Foil The Bid – What Was The Reason?

Bengaluru Court Slaps BTV News With Rs 1 Lakh Damages Over Karnataka Bank Reports, Orders Public Apology

28-Year-Old Bride Dies 3 Months After Wedding in Jhansi Hotel, CCTV Shows Her Collapsing as Father Alleges Murder

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Indian Speedster Reaches COE in Bengaluru, Likely to Fly to New Zealand in 48 Hours – Report | IND vs NZ Test Series

Judge’s Son Crashes Mercedes Into Scooter, Kills Rider; Judge Misbehaves With Victim’s Family Forces Them To Delete Photos – Full Story

20 Families Bought Their Dream Homes Legally, But A Land Dispute Changed Everything. What Supreme Court Ordered Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

20 Families Bought Their Dream Homes Legally, But A Land Dispute Changed Everything. What Supreme Court Ordered Next

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

20 Families Bought Their Dream Homes Legally, But A Land Dispute Changed Everything. What Supreme Court Ordered Next
20 Families Bought Their Dream Homes Legally, But A Land Dispute Changed Everything. What Supreme Court Ordered Next
20 Families Bought Their Dream Homes Legally, But A Land Dispute Changed Everything. What Supreme Court Ordered Next
20 Families Bought Their Dream Homes Legally, But A Land Dispute Changed Everything. What Supreme Court Ordered Next
20 Families Bought Their Dream Homes Legally, But A Land Dispute Changed Everything. What Supreme Court Ordered Next

QUICK LINKS