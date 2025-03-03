Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
20 More Firearms Surrendered Across Four Districts In Violence-Hit Manipur

This wave of voluntary surrenders follows an appeal by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on February 20, urging warring groups to surrender looted and illegal firearms within seven days.



Image Credit: PTI


In a significant development towards restoring peace in violence-hit Manipur, at least 20 more firearms were voluntarily surrendered by the public across four districts on Sunday, police officials confirmed. The districts where the latest surrenders took place include Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Jiribam.

Details of the Surrender

According to a senior police officer, three firearms, including two 9mm pistols, were handed over at the SDPO office in Porompat, Imphal East district. Meanwhile, in Bishnupur district, four firearms, three grenades, and other arms-related items were surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF). Additional weapons were also submitted at Jiribam, Wangoi, and Sekmai police stations, further indicating the public’s willingness to comply with disarmament measures.

This wave of voluntary surrenders follows an appeal by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on February 20, urging warring groups to surrender looted and illegal firearms within seven days. During this period, more than 300 firearms were surrendered, mainly in the valley districts. Acknowledging public demand for additional time, the deadline was extended until 4 pm on March 6, prompting further surrenders in different parts of the state.

Ongoing Unrest in Manipur

The ongoing unrest in Manipur, which began in May 2023, has resulted in over 250 fatalities and thousands being displaced due to ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The central government imposed President’s Rule on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state assembly remains under suspended animation despite its tenure lasting until 2027.

The surrender of arms is a critical step towards restoring peace and stability in the state, as security forces continue efforts to disarm civilians and prevent further violence. Authorities hope that more individuals in possession of illegal firearms will come forward, contributing to the broader peace-building process in the troubled region.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, security forces arrested two militants belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) from a hideout in Ngariyan Hills near Camphor Sungpham in Andro. Identified as Yumnam Abung Singh (39) and Thangjam Joykumar Singh (52), the militants were reportedly involved in arms transportation and extortion activities targeting government officials, private firms, and civilians.

As Manipur grapples with ongoing security challenges, these developments signal efforts to curb violence and promote normalcy in the conflict-ridden state.

