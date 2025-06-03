Home
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 20% Police Reservation For Agniveers: UP Cabinet Aims To Approve

20% Police Reservation For Agniveers: UP Cabinet Aims To Approve

In a significant move aimed at integrating trained youth into civil services, the Uttar Pradesh government is poised to approve a proposal granting 20% reservation to former Agniveers in police and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) recruitment.

20% Police Reservation For Agniveers: UP Cabinet Aims To Approve


In a significant move aimed at integrating trained youth into civil services, the Uttar Pradesh government is poised to approve a proposal granting 20% reservation to former Agniveers in police and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) recruitment. The Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet is scheduled to meet at Lok Bhavan today to consider this and other wide-ranging development and policy measures.

A Platform for Agniveers Post-Service

The Home Department has formally proposed that ex-Agniveers receive a 20% quota in the state’s police and PAC recruitment drives. Additionally, the plan includes age relaxation, offering further incentive and support for those completing their tenure under the Agnipath scheme.

Launched in 2022, the Agnipath scheme is a central government initiative to recruit youth into the armed forces for a four-year term. During this period, recruits undergo six months of training, with final assessments determining their future in the services. Only 25% of each batch is absorbed into permanent roles; the remainder re-enters civilian life. With the first batch due to complete their service between 2026 and 2027, this reservation policy offers an early solution for the resettlement of thousands of trained youth.

Tourism Policy to Promote Homestays

Beyond law enforcement reforms, the UP cabinet will also deliberate on a Bed & Breakfast and Home Stay Policy put forward by the Tourism Department. This initiative is designed to expand low-cost lodging options for tourists while promoting local entrepreneurship. Under the policy, homestays will be registered and licensed, providing tourists with a regulated and culturally immersive experience.

Focus on Food Security and Education

A proposal to construct Annapurna Bhawans throughout the state is also on the table. These centers, run under the Food and Civil Supplies Department, aim to provide meals at subsidized rates through the public distribution system, enhancing food access for low-income families.

In the education sector, the cabinet will review proposals to establish two new private universities: Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayana University in Ayodhya and Ajay Kumar Garg University in Ghaziabad. Both are expected to operate in the private sector and align with the state’s broader push toward academic expansion and privatization.

Other agenda items include industrial policy revisions and approval of support to Data Center India Pvt. Ltd. under an amended IT policy. A program under the One District-One Product (ODOP) scheme is also being proposed, intended to increase the global competitiveness of UP’s unique local products.

