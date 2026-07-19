20-Year-Old Stabbed to Death by Ex-Boyfriend in Nashik, Accused Found Hanging Hours Later

A 20-year-old student was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in Maharashtra’s Nashik, last Friday night. They say the two met near a temple in the Indiranagar area, and after that the accused turned violent and attacked her. Just before it happened, the woman reportedly called up her fiancé. A few hours later, the accused was found hanging from a tree, and now police are looking into it as a suspected murder-suicide, connected to a one-sided love affair.
What Really Happened
According to police, the incident took place near a temple in Nashik’s Indiranagar area. The accused allegedly attacked the woman with a knife and later stabbed her a number of times.
After hearing the victim’s screams, people nearby rushed in to help her but the man had already vanished. The woman died on the spot.
A few hours later, around 3 am, the accused was seen hanging from a tree near a jogging track about two kilometres away from where the assault took place.
Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the exact reason behind the incident.
A Chilling Call to Fiance
According to reports, the woman called her fiancé just before the incident. After hearing her, he immediately left his workplace and rushed to the location but he didn’t cut the call.
“Sahil is here, come quickly,” the victim told the man on the same call.
During the call, the fiancé allegedly heard the woman and the accused arguing for about 22 minutes. Police suspect the accused was upset about her upcoming marriage.
Vaishnavi was from Maharashtra’s Amravati district, while Sahil belonged to Umarkhed in Yavatmal district. The two were previously in a relationship.
(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)
Helplines
AASRA – 9820466726
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555
Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602
Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303
Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.