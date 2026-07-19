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Home > India News > 20-Year-Old Stabbed to Death by Ex-Boyfriend in Nashik, Accused Found Hanging Hours Later

20-Year-Old Stabbed to Death by Ex-Boyfriend in Nashik, Accused Found Hanging Hours Later

A 20-year-old student was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in Nashik, Maharashtra. Police suspect a murder-suicide linked to a one-sided love affair after the accused was found hanging hours later.

20-Year-Old Stabbed to Death by Ex-Boyfriend in Maharashtra. Photo: Canva
20-Year-Old Stabbed to Death by Ex-Boyfriend in Maharashtra. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 09:24 IST

A 20-year-old student was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in Maharashtra’s Nashik, last Friday night. They say the two met near a temple in the Indiranagar area, and after that the accused turned violent and attacked her. Just before it happened, the woman reportedly called up her fiancé. A few hours later, the accused was found hanging from a tree, and now police are looking into it as a suspected murder-suicide, connected to a one-sided love affair. 

What Really Happened

According to police, the incident took place near a temple in Nashik’s Indiranagar area. The accused allegedly attacked the woman with a knife and later stabbed her a number of times.  

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After hearing the victim’s screams, people nearby rushed in to help her but the man had already vanished. The woman died on the spot.  

A few hours later, around 3 am, the accused was seen hanging from a tree near a jogging track about two kilometres away from where the assault took place.  

Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the exact reason behind the incident.

A Chilling Call to Fiance 

According to reports, the woman called her fiancé just before the incident. After hearing her, he immediately left his workplace and rushed to the location but he didn’t cut the call.

“Sahil is here, come quickly,” the victim told the man on the same call.

During the call, the fiancé allegedly heard the woman and the accused arguing for about 22 minutes. Police suspect the accused was upset about her upcoming marriage. 

Vaishnavi was from Maharashtra’s Amravati district, while Sahil belonged to Umarkhed in Yavatmal district. The two were previously in a relationship.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Also Read: Milk & A Poisonous Snake: How A UP Woman Staged Her Husband’s Murder 

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20-Year-Old Stabbed to Death by Ex-Boyfriend in Nashik, Accused Found Hanging Hours Later
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20-Year-Old Stabbed to Death by Ex-Boyfriend in Nashik, Accused Found Hanging Hours Later

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20-Year-Old Stabbed to Death by Ex-Boyfriend in Nashik, Accused Found Hanging Hours Later
20-Year-Old Stabbed to Death by Ex-Boyfriend in Nashik, Accused Found Hanging Hours Later
20-Year-Old Stabbed to Death by Ex-Boyfriend in Nashik, Accused Found Hanging Hours Later
20-Year-Old Stabbed to Death by Ex-Boyfriend in Nashik, Accused Found Hanging Hours Later

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