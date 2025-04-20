20-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Southeast Delhi, Leaves Emotional Note

A 20-year-old woman tragically died by suicide after jumping from the roof of her rented accommodation in Southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony on Saturday morning. The police, upon reaching the scene, found a suicide note on the woman’s mobile phone that indicated the young woman had been struggling with mental stress and feelings of failure.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Ravi Kumar Singh, the police received a PCR call at 6:22 AM about an unidentified body found in Maharani Park. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the woman, originally from Bishnupur, Manipur, had been living in the Kilokari area of South Delhi since October 2024. She shared the third-floor accommodation with another woman, and both were employed at a Noida-based BPO company.

CCTV footage from the rooftop of the building showed the deceased walking alone shortly before the incident, which suggests the possibility of suicide. The police have secured the footage for further investigation. A search of the premises led to the discovery of a suicide note on the woman’s mobile phone, where she expressed feelings of failure, lack of purpose, and prolonged mental distress.

In a statement, DCP Singh mentioned that the family of the deceased woman, who had already been informed, was expected to arrive in Delhi soon. The body has been preserved at the AIIMS Mortuary, and a postmortem will be conducted with the family present. The case is currently under investigation.

