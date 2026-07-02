200 Km Journey 2 Days After Childbirth: How Did V. Sripathy Become Tamil Nadu’s Youngest Judge?

Achieving something big in life is not everyone’s cup of tea, but hard work and determination can make anything possible. Belonging to Tamil Nadu’s Malayali tribal community, a young mother named V Sripathy travelled 200 kilometres just two days after delivering her baby to appear for the TNPSC civil judge examination. The hard work she put in culminated in a historic feat when she qualified for the exam, becoming Tamil Nadu’s youngest civil judge. Sripathy credited her husband and family for supporting her and keeping her studies on track despite her many responsibilities.

Who is V Sripathy?

Sripathy hails from Thuvinjikuppam, a remote village in Tamil Nadu. To catch a bus, villagers previously had to travel 15 kilometres. To help Sripathy follow her dreams, her family shifted to Athanavoor village for her education and a better life. From early childhood, Sripathy was dedicated to her studies and consistently scored well. However, life was not easy. Like countless other village girls, Sripathy was married at an early age. Fortunately, she was married to S. Venkatesan, who works as an ambulance driver and fully supported her goals. With a Bachelor of Laws degree in hand, she prepared for competitive exams, backed by the unwavering support of her husband and in-laws.

Qualifying the TNPSC Civil Services Exam at 23

In November 2023, her life changed forever. Just 48 hours after giving birth, Sripathy travelled around 200 kilometres to Chennai to reach the exam centre and sit for the Tamil Nadu civil service examination. A photograph of her cradling her baby outside the examination centre quickly went viral. Her hard work paid off when the results were announced: Sripathy became the youngest civil judge in the state, and the first person from Tamil Nadu’s Malayali tribal community to achieve this position. Her entire village celebrated her success, and even the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated her.

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