‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row At UN After Terror Attack in Pahalgam

India has strongly criticised Pakistan for spreading “disinformation” about the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a water-sharing agreement that has been in place for over six decades. The move to put the treaty on hold came shortly after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

India has strongly criticised Pakistan for spreading “disinformation” about the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a water-sharing agreement that has been in place for over six decades. The move to put the treaty on hold came shortly after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last month that killed 26 people.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, addressed the issue after Pakistan raised it at the UN, accusing India of turning water into a “weapon of war.” In response, Harish firmly stated that the treaty was paused due to Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism.

“Treaty Was Signed in Good Faith, But Pakistan Violated Its Spirit”

While explaining India’s position, Harish reminded the UN that the Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, was a result of goodwill and cooperation.

“First, India entered into the Indus Water Treaty 65 years ago in good faith. The preamble of that treaty describes how it was concluded with spirit and friendship,” he said.

However, he added that Pakistan had not honoured the same spirit. “Throughout the six and a half decades, Pakistan has violated the spirit of that treaty by inflicting three wars and thousands of terror attacks on India,” he noted.

He pointed out that over 20,000 Indian lives have been lost in terror attacks over the last 40 years, with many of those attacks directly linked to groups supported by the Pakistani state.

“Pakistan state-sponsored cross-border terrorism in India seeks to hold hostage the lives of civilians, religious harmony, and economic prosperity,” he said.

Mounting Security Threats and Changing Realities

Harish went on to highlight how times have changed since the treaty was signed in 1960. He said the agreement hasn’t adapted to new challenges like terrorism, climate change, and the increasing demand for clean energy.

“Second, in these 65 years, far-reaching fundamental changes have taken place, not only in terms of escalating security concerns through cross-border terror attacks but also growing requirements for producing clean energy, climate change, and demographic change,” he explained.

Harish also pointed out that the technology used in dam infrastructure has improved significantly, and that many older dams now raise safety concerns. Yet, Pakistan has consistently blocked India from making necessary updates.

“Technology for dam infrastructure has transformed to ensure safety and efficiency of operations and water use. Some of the old dams are facing serious safety concerns. However, Pakistan has continued to block consistently any changes to this infrastructure and any modifications of the provisions which is permissible under the treaty,” he said.

He also recalled that the Tulbul navigation project in Jammu and Kashmir was attacked by terrorists in 2012, underscoring the constant threats to India’s infrastructure.

“These cynical acts continue to endanger the safety of our projects and the lives of civilians,” Harish said.

Pakistan Refuses Dialogue on Treaty Modifications

Harish said that India has made multiple efforts in recent years to have constructive discussions with Pakistan about updating the treaty, but all attempts were rejected.

“Third, India has formally asked Pakistan to discuss modifications on several occasions in the past two years. However, Pakistan continues to reject these, and Pakistan’s obstructionist approach continues to prevent the exercise of full utilisation of the legitimate rights by India,” he said.

He made it clear that India’s decision to suspend the treaty was not taken lightly but was driven by repeated provocations and Pakistan’s unwillingness to end its support for terrorism.

“Four, it is against this backdrop that India has finally announced that the treaty will be in abeyance until Pakistan, which is a global epicentre of terror, credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism,” Harish said.

He concluded firmly: “It is clear that it is Pakistan which remains in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty.”

Pahalgam Attack Sparks Military Escalation

The diplomatic tension comes against the backdrop of a major terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. The very next day, on April 23, India suspended the treaty, pointing to cross-border links to the attackers.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In response, Pakistan fired back with a wave of missile and drone attacks, which were intercepted and neutralised by Indian defence systems. India retaliated by striking airfields inside Pakistan.

The brief but intense exchange ended with a ceasefire agreement on May 10.

The Indus Waters Treaty, which had survived wars and conflicts between the two countries for over 60 years, is now on hold for the first time. While India maintains that it acted responsibly as the upper riparian state, it insists that continuing the agreement is no longer possible while Pakistan supports terrorism.