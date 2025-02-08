Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

2001 Murder Case: SC Notice To Chhota Rajan On CBI Plea Challenging Suspension Of Life Sentence

The Supreme Court has agreed to entertain a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation challenging the Bombay High Court’s decision to suspend the life sentence of gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2001 murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty and grant him bail.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
2001 Murder Case: SC Notice To Chhota Rajan On CBI Plea Challenging Suspension Of Life Sentence


The Supreme Court has agreed to entertain a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the Bombay High Court’s decision to suspend the life sentence of gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2001 murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty and grant him bail.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta issued a notice to Rajan, requiring his response within four weeks.

“Issue notice, returnable within four weeks. In the meantime, counsel for the petitioner shall also clear the defects as pointed out by the Registry,” the bench stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In May last year, a special court convicted Rajan for Shetty’s murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Rajan subsequently appealed the conviction in the Bombay High Court, which, on October 23, 2024, suspended his sentence and granted him bail. The CBI has now contested this decision before the Supreme Court.

Shetty, the owner of the Golden Crown hotel in Gamdevi, central Mumbai, was shot dead on the hotel’s first floor on May 4, 2001, by two members of Rajan’s gang. Investigations revealed that Shetty had received multiple extortion calls from Hemant Pujari, a known associate of Rajan, and was ultimately killed for failing to comply with the demands.

Currently, Rajan is serving a life sentence for the murder of veteran crime journalist J. Dey and remains incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Read More: BJP Secures Jangpura Seat For The First Time Since Independence, Who Is The Candidate?

Filed under

Chhota Rajan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

AAP’s Delhi Downfall: How Scams, Governance Failures And BJP’s Strategy Sealed Kejriwal’s Defeat

AAP’s Delhi Downfall: How Scams, Governance Failures And BJP’s Strategy Sealed Kejriwal’s Defeat

PM Modi’s Statement After BJP’s Historic Victory In Delhi: A Commitment To Development And Good Governance

PM Modi’s Statement After BJP’s Historic Victory In Delhi: A Commitment To Development And Good...

Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

Who Is Pervesh Verma? Meet The Giant BJP Leader Who Defeated Arvind Kejriwal In New Delhi Battle

Who Is Pervesh Verma? Meet The Giant BJP Leader Who Defeated Arvind Kejriwal In New...

Who Is Arvind Kejriwal’s Son? Pulkit Kejriwal Followed His Father’s Footsteps, Scored 96.4% In CBSE And Cracked IIT

Who Is Arvind Kejriwal’s Son? Pulkit Kejriwal Followed His Father’s Footsteps, Scored 96.4% In CBSE...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox