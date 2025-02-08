2001 Murder Case: SC Notice To Chhota Rajan On CBI Plea Challenging Suspension Of Life Sentence

The Supreme Court has agreed to entertain a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation challenging the Bombay High Court’s decision to suspend the life sentence of gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2001 murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty and grant him bail.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta issued a notice to Rajan, requiring his response within four weeks.

“Issue notice, returnable within four weeks. In the meantime, counsel for the petitioner shall also clear the defects as pointed out by the Registry,” the bench stated.

In May last year, a special court convicted Rajan for Shetty’s murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Rajan subsequently appealed the conviction in the Bombay High Court, which, on October 23, 2024, suspended his sentence and granted him bail. The CBI has now contested this decision before the Supreme Court.

Shetty, the owner of the Golden Crown hotel in Gamdevi, central Mumbai, was shot dead on the hotel’s first floor on May 4, 2001, by two members of Rajan’s gang. Investigations revealed that Shetty had received multiple extortion calls from Hemant Pujari, a known associate of Rajan, and was ultimately killed for failing to comply with the demands.

Currently, Rajan is serving a life sentence for the murder of veteran crime journalist J. Dey and remains incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

