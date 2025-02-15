2014 Autorickshaw Accident: Thane MACT Awards Rs 11.15 Lakh Compensation To Woman

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra’s Thane district has awarded Rs 11.15 lakh in compensation to a woman injured in an autorickshaw accident in 2014.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra’s Thane district has awarded Rs 11.15 lakh in compensation to a woman injured in an autorickshaw accident in 2014.

Chairman S B Agrawal granted compensation to Shamim Iqbal Sheth, a former hospital administrator, who suffered partial disability due to the accident. A copy of the order passed on February 12, was made available on Saturday.

According to case details, Sheth was traveling in an autorickshaw on October 28, 2014, when it collided with a car near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park flyover. The autorickshaw driver was allegedly driving recklessly, leading to the accident.

Sheth sustained severe injuries and had to undergo three surgeries. She suffered partial disability in her left lower limb, which ultimately cost her her job as a receptionist-cum-administrator at a hospital, where she earned Rs 18,500 per month.

The tribunal held the autorickshaw driver responsible for the accident. Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd, the insurer of the vehicle, contested the claim, arguing that the driver did not possess a valid driving licence. Despite this, the court ruled that both the vehicle owner and the insurance company were jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation.

While acknowledging Sheth’s suffering, Chairman Agrawal ruled that her disability would not significantly affect her future earning capacity. The tribunal directed that the compensation amount be paid with an interest rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of filing the petition until the payment is made.

This ruling underscores the importance of accountability in road accidents and the role of insurance companies in ensuring fair compensation for victims.

