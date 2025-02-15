Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • 2014 Autorickshaw Accident: Thane MACT Awards Rs 11.15 Lakh Compensation To Woman

2014 Autorickshaw Accident: Thane MACT Awards Rs 11.15 Lakh Compensation To Woman

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra’s Thane district has awarded Rs 11.15 lakh in compensation to a woman injured in an autorickshaw accident in 2014.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
2014 Autorickshaw Accident: Thane MACT Awards Rs 11.15 Lakh Compensation To Woman


The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra’s Thane district has awarded Rs 11.15 lakh in compensation to a woman injured in an autorickshaw accident in 2014.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chairman S B Agrawal granted compensation to Shamim Iqbal Sheth, a former hospital administrator, who suffered partial disability due to the accident. A copy of the order passed on February 12, was made available on Saturday.

According to case details, Sheth was traveling in an autorickshaw on October 28, 2014, when it collided with a car near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park flyover. The autorickshaw driver was allegedly driving recklessly, leading to the accident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sheth sustained severe injuries and had to undergo three surgeries. She suffered partial disability in her left lower limb, which ultimately cost her her job as a receptionist-cum-administrator at a hospital, where she earned Rs 18,500 per month.

The tribunal held the autorickshaw driver responsible for the accident. Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd, the insurer of the vehicle, contested the claim, arguing that the driver did not possess a valid driving licence. Despite this, the court ruled that both the vehicle owner and the insurance company were jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation.

While acknowledging Sheth’s suffering, Chairman Agrawal ruled that her disability would not significantly affect her future earning capacity. The tribunal directed that the compensation amount be paid with an interest rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of filing the petition until the payment is made.

This ruling underscores the importance of accountability in road accidents and the role of insurance companies in ensuring fair compensation for victims.

Read More: CVC Orders Probe Into Renovations Of Arvind Kejriwal’s Former Residence

Filed under

Autorickshaw Accident

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk’s Team from U.S. Treasury Access but Allows Other Agency Records

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk’s Team from U.S. Treasury Access but Allows Other Agency Records

World Champion D. Gukesh Ends Up Last In Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Germany’s Vincent Keymer Secures Crown

World Champion D. Gukesh Ends Up Last In Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Germany’s Vincent Keymer...

Kriti Sanon Gears Up For A Show-Stopping Performance At IIFA’s 25th Edition In Jaipur, Rajasthan

Kriti Sanon Gears Up For A Show-Stopping Performance At IIFA’s 25th Edition In Jaipur, Rajasthan

CVC Orders Probe Into Renovations Of Arvind Kejriwal’s Former Residence

CVC Orders Probe Into Renovations Of Arvind Kejriwal’s Former Residence

Haryana Municipal Elections: BJP Announces 36 Councillor Candidates, Congress List Awaited

Haryana Municipal Elections: BJP Announces 36 Councillor Candidates, Congress List Awaited

Entertainment

Maharashtra Government Orders Probe Into Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Maharashtra Government Orders Probe Into Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Meghan Markle Seeks New Hollywood Friendships Amid Shifting Social Circles

Meghan Markle Seeks New Hollywood Friendships Amid Shifting Social Circles

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Netflix Addresses Controversy Surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón Amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ Scandal

Netflix Addresses Controversy Surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón Amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ Scandal

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox