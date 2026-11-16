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Home > India News > 2018 Celebratory Firing Case: Supreme Court Stays Conviction of Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh

2018 Celebratory Firing Case: Supreme Court Stays Conviction of Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh

The Supreme Court's verdict came after the Delhi High Court refused to stay his conviction on September 29. Singh had approached the High Court challenging the trial court's decision, arguing that the conviction could lead to his disqualification as an MLA and affect his eligibility to contest future elections.

The Supreme Court's verdict came after the Delhi High Court refused to stay his conviction on September 29. (Pic: Facebook)
The Supreme Court's verdict came after the Delhi High Court refused to stay his conviction on September 29. (Pic: Facebook)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 13:01 IST

In a major relief to Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh, the Supreme Court has granted a stay on his conviction in a 2018 celebratory firing case in which a woman was killed during a New Year party in Delhi. The order allows the legislator to retain his membership of the Bihar Assembly for now.
 
Singh is an MLA from Sahebganj Assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district. He was convicted by a Delhi court under Section 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 30 of the Arms Act. The trial court had sentenced him to four years of imprisonment and directed him to pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of the victim Dr Archana Gupta.
 
Raju Singh approached the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court refused to stay his conviction on September 29. Singh had approached the High Court challenging the trial court’s decision, arguing that the conviction could lead to his disqualification as an MLA and affect his eligibility to contest future elections.
 
Although, the High Court had suspended his four-year prison sentence on July 27, allowing him to remain out on bail, it refused to suspend his conviction. Singh subsequently approached the Supreme Court.
 
Under Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a person sentenced to imprisonment for at least two years is disqualified from contesting elections from the date of conviction and remains disqualified for six years after release. The stay on Singh’s conviction removes the immediate threat to his legislature membership, pending further legal proceedings.
 
What was the 2018 case?
 
The case relates to a New Year’s Eve party held on the night of December 31, 2018, at a farmhouse in Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area. During the celebrations, firing took place and a bullet struck Dr Archana Gupta, who later died from her injuries.
 
The trial court found Singh guilty of firing multiple rounds from his .22-calibre pistol during the celebrations, with one of the bullets causing Gupta’s death. 
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2018 Celebratory Firing Case: Supreme Court Stays Conviction of Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh

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2018 Celebratory Firing Case: Supreme Court Stays Conviction of Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh

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2018 Celebratory Firing Case: Supreme Court Stays Conviction of Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh
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