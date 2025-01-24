2018 Elgar Case: Researcher Wilson, Activist Dhawale Walk Out Of Prison On Getting Bail

Researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale, both accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, were granted bail on January 24, 2025, after spending more than 6 years in prison.

The duo was released from the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai at approximately 1:30 pm after completing the bail formalities, more than two weeks after the Bombay High Court granted them bail.

Legal Relief After Prolonged Detention

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Wilson and Dhawale on January 8, 2025, noting that they had been incarcerated since 2018, and the trial in the case, which involves charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), had not yet commenced.

The court observed that, with over 300 witnesses cited by the prosecution, it was unlikely that the trial would conclude in the near future. The charges in the case have not been framed yet, and a trial can only begin after charges are formally outlined.

Case Background

Wilson and Dhawale are among 16 activists and academicians arrested in connection with the case. So far, eight others, including Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Anand Teltumbde, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Shoma Sen, Gautam Navlakha, and Mahesh Raut, have been granted bail. However, Mahesh Raut remains in jail as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has appealed against his bail before the Supreme Court.

Jesuit priest and activist Stan Swamy, another accused in the case, passed away in 2021 while in judicial custody.

This case revolves around alleged provocative speeches delivered at a conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017, which reportedly led to violent clashes at Koregaon-Bhima, a village near Pune, the following day.

The Pune police initially claimed that the event was backed by Maoist groups, and the NIA later took over the investigation.

