Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

2018 Elgar Case: Researcher Wilson, Activist Dhawale Walk Out Of Prison On Getting Bail

Researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale, both accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, were granted bail on January 24, 2025, after spending more than 6 years in prison.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
2018 Elgar Case: Researcher Wilson, Activist Dhawale Walk Out Of Prison On Getting Bail

Researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale, both accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, were granted bail on January 24, 2025, after spending more than 6 years in prison.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The duo was released from the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai at approximately 1:30 pm after completing the bail formalities, more than two weeks after the Bombay High Court granted them bail.

Legal Relief After Prolonged Detention

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Wilson and Dhawale on January 8, 2025, noting that they had been incarcerated since 2018, and the trial in the case, which involves charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), had not yet commenced.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The court observed that, with over 300 witnesses cited by the prosecution, it was unlikely that the trial would conclude in the near future. The charges in the case have not been framed yet, and a trial can only begin after charges are formally outlined.

Case Background

Wilson and Dhawale are among 16 activists and academicians arrested in connection with the case. So far, eight others, including Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Anand Teltumbde, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Shoma Sen, Gautam Navlakha, and Mahesh Raut, have been granted bail. However, Mahesh Raut remains in jail as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has appealed against his bail before the Supreme Court.

Jesuit priest and activist Stan Swamy, another accused in the case, passed away in 2021 while in judicial custody.

This case revolves around alleged provocative speeches delivered at a conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017, which reportedly led to violent clashes at Koregaon-Bhima, a village near Pune, the following day.

The Pune police initially claimed that the event was backed by Maoist groups, and the NIA later took over the investigation.

Read More: Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Accused’s Father Denies Allegations, Claims False Framing

Filed under

Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Harassed, Viral ‘Amber-Eyed’ Girl Monalisa Returns To Indore

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Harassed, Viral ‘Amber-Eyed’ Girl Monalisa Returns To Indore

ICC Releases ODI 2025 List: No Indian Players, Pakistan And Sri Lanka Dominates

ICC Releases ODI 2025 List: No Indian Players, Pakistan And Sri Lanka Dominates

Storm Éowyn Batters UK And Ireland: Flights Cancelled, Schools Closed And Millions Urged To Stay Home

Storm Éowyn Batters UK And Ireland: Flights Cancelled, Schools Closed And Millions Urged To Stay...

Maha Kumbh 2025: Spectacular 3-Day Drone Show to Illuminate Maha Kumbh Mela

Maha Kumbh 2025: Spectacular 3-Day Drone Show to Illuminate Maha Kumbh Mela

Entertainment

Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After Putting In Lot Of Efforts

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith In Your Own Self!’ Tweet Sparks Controversy

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox