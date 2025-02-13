2020 Bengaluru Riots: SC Rejects Bail To Accused; Directs Karnataka Govt To Set Up More UAPA Courts For Speedy Trial

The Supreme Court declined to grant bail to Shabbar Khan, who has been charge-sheeted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) in connection with the Bengaluru riots that erupted on August 11, 2020.

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to grant bail to Shabbar Khan, who has been charge-sheeted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) in connection with the Bengaluru riots that erupted on August 11, 2020.

The riots were reportedly triggered by a Facebook post containing derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

Khan is accused of being part of a mob that set motorcycles on fire during the riots. The case, investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has led to an FIR against 198 individuals, with 138 being charge-sheeted. Of these, 25 have been specifically charged under UAPA.

According to the NIA, members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), were involved in orchestrating the violence. The agency alleges that Khan, along with other SDPI members, conspired to mobilize a larger crowd that attacked police personnel and vandalized property at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli police stations.

Khan’s name was not initially included in the first information report (FIR) filed by the state police, but he was later implicated after the NIA took over the investigation. His legal team, led by Senior Advocate P. Vishwanath Shetty, argued that he has already spent over four years in jail without the trial even beginning. Shetty emphasized that there is only one NIA Court in Karnataka, which has significantly delayed proceedings. He also pointed out that 254 witnesses are yet to be examined, making the likelihood of a speedy trial uncertain.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court sought clarification from the NIA on how long it would take for the trial court to frame charges and begin proceedings. Shetty relied on past judgments, including Sheikh Javed Iqbal @ Ashfaq Ansari @ Javed Ansari v. State of Uttar Pradesh (2024) and 2021 KA Najeeb, to argue that bail can be considered in cases where the accused has faced prolonged incarceration without trial.

However, Justice B.V. Nagarathna dismissed any discussion of the evidence against Khan, stating, “We cannot have a mini-trial here.” Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju opposed the bail plea, contending that Khan himself was responsible for delays in the case.

The Supreme Court ultimately upheld the Karnataka High Court’s August 30, 2024, decision denying Khan bail. However, recognizing the issue of judicial backlog, the Court issued directions for compliance with Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008. It acknowledged that 31 NIA cases were pending before the Special Court in Bengaluru, along with 53 session cases and two criminal miscellaneous matters.

The Court noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had proposed setting up exclusive courts for NIA trials, with a communication sent to the Karnataka government and the Registrar General of the High Court on October 7, 2024. The Karnataka government had previously ordered the establishment of Special Courts for UAPA cases in Mysuru, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi divisions within six months, but this directive has not yet been implemented.

While rejecting Khan’s bail plea, the Supreme Court emphasized the need for the timely establishment of these Special Courts to ensure a more efficient judicial process.

